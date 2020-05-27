We regret to announce the passing of William Ryan, who died May 10, 2020.
The viewing will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Services will take place Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at City Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
He is survived by his children, Linda Ryan-Sweeney, Arleen Ryan-Smith, Everett A. Ryan, Ph.D.; brother, John Ryan; sister, Lucille Ryan; grandchildren, Lynesha Sweeney, Khadeeja Sweeney, Olivia Gordon, Jheromey Ryan, Stephon Smith, Khaleel Smith; sons-in-law, David Sweeney, Perry Smith; brothers-in-law, Leon Todman, Mario Todman, Gene Todman, Austin Todman, Melvin Todman, Neil Todman; nieces, Celeste Ryan, Janice Ryan-Parsons, Idesa Ryan, Sharon Ryan, Jessica Ryan, Lencia Ryan, Althea Ryan, Dawn Ryan, Nadia Ryan; nephews, Sylvester Ryan, Lenroy Ryan, Dwayne Ryan, Travice Ryan, Bernard Ryan, Dave Ryan; cousin, Samuel Ryan; and cousin-in-law, Lois Brathwaite.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
