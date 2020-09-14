William Thomas
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of William Thomas, better known as Willow or Dion, on Aug. 30, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 49.
He is survived by his son, Kiy-jahni Thomas; sisters, Sandra Lynch, Mary E Thomas, Fluvia Thomas-Cardigan and Doreen Thomas-Benjamin; brothers, Keith Thomas (Keybo), Dean Thomas (Naed), Melvin M. Thomas and Trevor Jean George; nieces, Ayana Soto, Hadiya Soto, Jasmine Thomas-Blyden, Kia Thomas, Ameerah-Halana Soto and Freedom Soto; nephews, Kerry Brinson, Larry Industrious and Ameer Soto.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Pauline Thomas
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Pauline Thomas on Sept. 5, 2020, at her residence at the age of 104.
Preceded in death by her siblings, Hermon Prince, Ophelia Prince Blackwood, Naomi Prince Jacobs and Laura Prince Sewer; adopted son, Rev. Ralph Emanuel Prince (nephew) and family; special nephews, Kenneth Prince and Wilmot Blackwood; nephews, Bert Prince, Ray Blackwood, Raoul Sewer and Franklin Sewer; special great-nephews, Jerome Sewer and Lloyd Prince; special nieces, Janet Burton, Lorene Blackwood, Ritza Prince Hodge and Athena Bailey; special great-niece, Lucia Prince; nieces, Ann Prince Hendricks, Lorna Blackwood Penn, Linette Blackwood Stalliard, Lottie Blackwood O’Neal, Geraldine Sewer Abramson and Josephine Sewer; nephews-in-law, Antonio Hendricks, Calvin Penn Sr., Dr. George Stalliard and Melvin Abramson; nieces-in-law, Rosalind Prince, Dr. Carol Prince, Gail Prince, Lillian Blackwood; special cousins, Herbert Martin and Orville Brown; special friends, Bethany, Emmaus, New Herrnhut, Memorial Moravian Churches, Joel Stevens, Pastor Carlyle Samson, Pastor Vankys Isaac, Carl Birch, Patrick Francis, Ashmore Hyndman and Elisa Hodge; godchildren, Alphonse Lambert, Linda Francis, Carl Powell, Ruth Frett, Ilva Wesslehoft and Clarice Sprauve.
The viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Bethany Moravian Church on St. John, with the service immediately following at 10:30am.
Interment will be in Bethany Moravian Cemetery on St. John.
