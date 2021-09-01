William Thomas, better known as Eustache, was born Feb. 20, 1947, on the island of Dominica in the village of Grand Bay. He was the only son of the late queen of the belle, Laurina Veronique Celestine, better known as Orian, and Joseph Thomas.
William worked as a farmer in his homeland, then he emigrated to the U.S. Virgin Islands. There he worked as a construction worker. He was also a great domino player, but above all things, he was a great dad and grandpa.
William Thomas passed away Aug. 18, 2021, on the island of St. Thomas. He leaves to mourn his five sisters, Melanie Blaize, Claudia Thomas, Zita Joseph, Theresa Darroux, and Marie Joseph; his children, Gweneth Thomas, Catherine Thomas, Sherma Thomas, Augustina Thomas, Francis Thomas, Daniel Thomas, and Mackline Thomas; grandchildren, Britney Thomas, Mervindelle Defoe, Jed Fontaine, Neil Thomas, Kanasha Cuffy, Tycianna Cuffy, Tanicia Cuffy, Kervin Thomas, Kishon John, Kimberly, Dienelle, Kelicia and Kaylize Merrifield; nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral mass Friday, Sept. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The viewing will begin 9 a.m., with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
