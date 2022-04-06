Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Mrs. Wilma Cynthia Hanley Storrod, who passed away March 14, 2022, at the age of 88 at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
Wilma is survived by her four children, Paula, Trevor, Sandra and Shirmel Storrod; grandchildren, Chenelle Wornum, T’Ana DeFreitas, and Bleu Garbutt; great-grandson, Talen Wornum Jr.; special niece, Sonia Claxton; brother, Hugh Hanley of United Kingdom; sister, Carmen Gumbs of St. Maarten; and other family and special friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of life on Saturday, April 9, at First Wesleyan Holiness Church in Contant. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Hurley Funeral Home and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions, or to share a memory or tribute visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
