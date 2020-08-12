It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Wilma Marsh Monsanto, who transitioned on Aug. 4, 2020.
Wilma Marsh Monsanto was preceded in death by sisters, Glen Marsh and Helen Marsh Johnson.
Wilma Marsh Monsanto is survived by her husband, Liston Monsanto Sr.; daughter, Lorelei Monsanto; son, Liston Monsanto Jr.; grandchildren, attorney Keith Lamar Jr. and Lauryn Samuel; sisters, Florence Marsh Fluhler, Sylvia Kathleen Marsh, Geneviève M. Marsh; brothers, Vernon Marsh, Rupert Marsh, Ezio Marsh, Elvis Marsh and Egbert Marsh.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends too numerous to mention. Special mention for Mrs. Roxanne McMahon, Ms. Ianta Hendricks, Mrs. Tammi Lamar Blackwood and family; sister-in-law, Marilyn Monsanto; and Ms. Gloria Wheatley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service that will be held at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The viewing will be from 8 to 9 a.m., with services immediately following.
Interment will be at the East End Cemetery, Hansen Bay, St John.
Please dress in festive colors.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
