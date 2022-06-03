We regret to announce the passing of Wilmoth Clifford Francis Hodge, affectionately known as “Mutt,” who suddenly passed away at his home on May 4, 2022, at the age of 68 years.
He is survived by his son, Jason Hodge of East Park Range Basseterre, St. Kitts; his sisters, Yvonne “Maggie” Mc Mahon-Govan and Elka Hodge, who resides in Florida; his brothers, Lincoln “Macka Bush” McMahon, who resides in Texas; and Donald Phillips, who resides in the Netherlands; and many other cousins and other close relatives and friends far too numerous to mention.
Wilmoth spent a fraction of his younger years learning electronics and TV repair. After training in this area, he invested the remainder of his working life to serving the Royal St. Christopher Police Force and the people of Basseterre, St. Kitts, for more than 40 years. In his years of service, he achieved the rank of superintendent before his retirement. After his retirement, he moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands where he worked as a security guard until his untimely passing.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service of the late Wilmoth Clifford Francis Hodge at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
