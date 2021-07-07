It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Winford C. Thomas Sr., better known as Charles, who passed away June 15, 2021, at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Winford Thomas.
He is survived by his mother, Alphonsine Thomas; sons, Winford Thomas Jr. (Natasha Thomas) and Winston Thomas; daughter, Shaneka Carter; grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Ellarie Thomas and Aneya Blackett; brothers, Barrington Thomas Sr. (Carol Thomas) and Marthford Thomas (Narissa Thomas); sisters, Amifa Thomas-Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood (Francis Wood), Ferdella Thomas-King (Cuthbert King Sr.) and Danielle Thomas; nephews, Douglas Connors (Tiffany Connors), Noel Connors, Joel Connors, Abraham Connors Sr., Donell Wood, O’Dean Challenger, Barrington Thomas Jr., Cuthbert King Jr., Akeem Frett and Ashton Frett; nieces; Barrika Thomas, Cashina King, DeShonta Wood, Brianna Thomas, La’Tisha Creque, Cashyjah King and Merritt Thomas; great-nephews, Aaron Connors, Kaiden Connors, Kion Connors, Cash’don Merrick, Dylan Green, Damir Green, Abraham Connors Jr., Barrington Thomas 3rd, Deion Green and Vaughn Browne; great nieces, Kashyla Connors, Genesis Connors, Abigail Connors, Anissa Connors, D’Myah Green, Brielle Pickering, Danae Wood, Serenity Connors and Serenity Charles; uncles, Rendell Thomas Sr., Bentley Thomas Sr., Paul Thomas, Jefferson Thomas, Walter Stanley and Frederick Stanley; aunts, Neuvie Gumbs, Emily Lake, Mamrie Thomas and Lilian Stanley; special cousins, Constantia Laurie Wilkinson and Avonelle Martin, cousins, Karen Jarvis, Lisa Thomas, Abigail Thomas, Merida Gumbs, Minova Gumbs-Cherival, Shahema Thomas, Sharesa Thomas, Shahedy Thomas, Janice Benjamin, Jane Benjamin, Teresa Coward, Khisha Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Doretta Dunrod, Velda Vanterpool, Alston Thomas, Evan Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Elcero Thomas, Rendell Thomas Jr., Daryl Sylvester Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Bentley Thomas Jr., Michael Thomas, Malvern Gumbs, Frederick, Nathaniel, St.Clair, Camelita, Priscilla, Rosalyn and Christine Jacobs in England; Lynette Stanley and Deslyn Stanley-Stokes in Boston; Kevin Martin, Avernelle Stanley-Cromer, Ashton, Alex, Petrine and Nikisha Stanley in Florida; Austril Martin-Merchant and Lauretta Huggins in St.Thomas; Icilda Stanley in Montserrat; Lauretta and James Walwyn; Avonelle and Alva Martin; Althea Martin-Chambers, Alonzo Jacobs; Nova and Elleston Stanley, Denise Stanley-Williams, Debbie Stanley-Simmonds, Leon Harvey and Chandesha Mills in St. Kitts; special friends, Mahalia Joseph, Lisa Edwards, Gene Weeks, Erick James, Yvonne Dazua, Sharon Thompson and the entire Topa Properties Family.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 8, at Bethel Baptist Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at the Eastern Cemetery.
Family members of Charles are asked to wear gray. Funeral services will be available via live stream for family and friends abroad who are unable to attend in-person.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
