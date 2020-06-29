We regret to announce the passing of Wingrove L. Richards, also known as “Winky” of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, who resided on St Thomas. He passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 71.
He is survived by his daughters, T’shura (Torsha) Hill, Monique M. Richards and Tashea Richards; grandchildren, Tyrese Hill, Jeremy Reed Jr., and Tysen Hill; son-in-law, Jai Hill; brothers, Carlton Richards and Leighton Esdaille Sr.; sister, Juliet Renwick; nieces, Chevonne Richards, Trisha Esdaille and Karen Richards; nephews, Uele Richards and Leighton Esdaille Jr.; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing of the late Wingrove Richards on Wednesday, July 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The graveside service and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
