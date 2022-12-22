Family and relatives are advised of the passing of Winston Cosmo Pickering on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Stafford, Virginia at the age of 82. Winston was born in Road Town, Tortola, BVI on Sept. 25, 1940, and was preceded in death by his parents, Lilian Alice de Castro Pickering and Evelyn Walter Pickering.
Winston joined the U.S. Army in 1958 before returning home to St. Thomas where he worked at the Knud Hansen Hospital (1966-1969). He became a member of the Virgin Islands Fire Services (St. Thomas) in 1970 until his retirement in 1990 when he then moved to Virginia. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Services (1994-2006) in Virginia. Winston lived a full and blessed life filled with love from his wife, children, grandchildren and many family members.
Winston was married to Bertha Reed Pickering for 60-1/2 years. He is survived by his daughter, Jizelle Pickering (Tomomi Joe) Owens. He was preceded in death by his son, Marc Antony Pickering. Winston is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgaine Alexa Clark, Danitza Montaya, Karrington and Kamryn Owens, and great-granddaughter Rosabella Clark.
Other surviving family members include his sisters: Norma Pickering (John) Gimenez, Rose Pickering Christian, and Peggy Pickering; uncles: Alonzo, Rowan Conrad (Hazel), and Donald Lawrence de Castro; aunt, Daisy Bell; nieces, Stella Gimenez Saunders, Patricia Gimenez (Dwayne) Nash, Roxanne Swan Rogers, Sonya Swan, Myiesha Demery (Shimon) Warden, and Naeemah (Herve Louis) Kennedy; nephews, Paul (Candice), Terry (Maureen) and John (Beatrice) Gimenez; Cedric, Rory and Dorian (LaToya) Swan, Richard Sasso and Omar (Ashley) Kennedy. Winston is survived by many family members and friends too many to mention.
The celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
