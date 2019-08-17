Winston Eugene Charles, age 74, formerly of St. John’s, Antigua, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Vera Charles; sons, Winston Charles, Eugene Charles, Isaac Charles, and Thomas Charles; daughters, Venetta Charles, QMC (SW), USN, RET, Kathleen Colter, CDR, MSC, USN and her husband Louis Colter III, Lt. Col, USMC, RET, Jeannette Charles, and Annette Charles; grandchildren, Tiffany Charles, Raven Charles-Gary, Morgan Charles, Gabriella Colter, Jamal Charles, Janelle Charles, Jermaine Charles, Jadourni Charles, Janae Charles, Anton Charles, and Charleene Charles; great-grandchildren, Jamarion Charles, Jahniah Charles, Na’zirah Charles, Danielle Joseph, Tyrone Smalls, Mark Wilkins Jr., Maya Charles and Alaliyah Charles; brothers, Richard Charles and Benson Charles; and numerous family, friends, church ministries and fellow believers in Jesus.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The first viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.