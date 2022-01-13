The Virgin Islands has lost one of its most talented son’s with the passing of Winston St. Ice de Lugo, who passed away Dec. 30, 2021. He was 87 years old.
Win, as most knew him, was born and raised in St. Thomas and probably best known for his artistic endeavors. Win, as a boy, showed promise as an artist with his sketches and paintings, resulting in a dramatic mural he painted in his late teens depicting a band of Carib Indians seeing Columbus’ ships entering Magens Bay. The painting became well known in St. Thomas where it hung for years at the original Mountain Top Bar and then years later it was appropriately moved to Fort Christian Museum.
Over the years Win’s talents grew to include photography, acting, writing, directing and computer projects. Win honed his acting skills studying with the infamous Stella Adler in NewYork. With years of studying under his belt, Win became a working actor when he was cast in the popular TV soap opera “Love of Life” in which he had a running role during the mid 60’s, in N.Y. Win’s passion for filmmaking took him to Los Angeles where he found work both on stage and screen. Most notably, Win is known for his iconic portrayal of Capt. Timothy in the legendary “Star Trek” TV series.
Win is also known for having created the Film Promotion Office of the USVI in 1972, along with Eric Matthews, Addie Ottley and the late former Congressman Ron de Lugo, Win’s brother. The Film Promotion Office brought many production crews, producers, directors and actors to the islands where many major feature films, commercials, indies and music videos were made. Win also played a leading role in 1976 in bringing the former Atlanta Film Festival to the V.I. where the Virgin Islands International Film Festival became a great success over its three-year run.
Win was known as an outgoing, colorful and complex individual with a devilish sense of humor, a reservoir of creative ideas fed by his profound intelligence and a gift for storytelling. Win will be dearly missed by his daughter, Cynthia de Lugo; grandson, Derrick, and numerous de Lugo family members and friends living on the mainland and St. Thomas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.