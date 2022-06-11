Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Wrenford Alexander Ferrance, better known as Alex or Ferrance.
Alex passed away on May 22, 2022, at the age of 65 in St. Thomas, V.I. He was born on Oct. 26, 1956, in Parham Town, Antigua.
The family will have a viewing and celebration of life service on Tuesday, June 14, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow immediately.
Alex is survived by his mother, Christiana “Chris-Auntie” Benjamin; stepmother, Elaine Ferrance; and was preceded in death by his father, Cecil “Goalie” Ferrance; his sister, L. Veronica “Veron” Ferrance-Charles; and brother, Eustace “Barbar” Ferrance.
He left to mourn his daughters, Alexka “A.K” Ferrance, Stefania “Stefie” Ferrance and son-in-law, Jason Thompson; grandchildren, Jaye and Kasi Thompson; mother of his children, Karen Holder of Piggotts, Antigua; siblings, Cheryl Ferrance-Whyte, Valerie Ferrance and Maureen Ferrance-Andrew of Antigua; Dave, Ivor, Stanfield “Stanie” and Kelvin “Kelly” Ferrance of Parham, Antigua; in-laws, Pat Whyte, Michele and Jamane Ferrance of Parham, Antigua; nieces, Veronique Charles, Sophia, Ryann, Leigh, Niesa, Melissa, Carissa, Kellysha and Kelley Ferrance and Kerah Mack; special nieces, Keezi Pinney, Onika Williams and Shenita Penn; nephews, Mario and Michael Mack, Jon Whyte, Kelvin Jr., Miguel and Nicholas Ferrance, Derry and Derrell Andrew; special nephew, Glenbo Thomas; special cousins, Bernadette Thomas, Alphonso and Janice Queeley, J’Nique Ashly, June Redhead, Giselle James-Shorter, Myron James, Blondell Benjamin, Barrymore Thomas, Bradley Ferrance, Onelie Broodie, Rolstan Benjamin, Merlin Smith, Denise Grant and Eustace Henry in St. Eustatius; too many cousins, great-nieces and nephews to mention, including the Maynes, Weston, James, Grant, Ferrance and Benjamin families in Antigua, W. I.
He also left to mourn close friends, Glenmore “GG” Goodwin and Joshua “Smitty” Smith, Bernadine Gordon, Dorcella Piggott in Antigua, Louie Batchelor, Icilma Weatherill and family, Stephanie Emmanuel and family, Heflyn Royer, Melentine Coates, Jennifer Henry-Thomas family of Wireless Road, Antigua; the management and staff at Hunter Food and Spirits, the management and staff at Wendy’s and KFC Restaurants, the Transportation Security Agency at Cyril E. King Airport, the Tire Kingdom family, Bryson’s Shipping and the Football Fraternity in Antigua and more too numerous to mention.
He left the gifts of love and selflessness behind for his family and close friends. The family requests that bright and festive colors be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family also requests donations be made to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
