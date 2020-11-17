The family of Wynn A. John regrets to announce his passing on Oct. 12, 2020, in Florida. Wynn was called home peacefully at the age of 63, one month short of his 64th birthday.
Wynn lived a very happy life for many years on St. Thomas. He was married to Dabe John and they had a daughter, Maria, who was the apple of his eye. He was employed at the Human Services Department for more than 30 years. His willingness to always assist those in need will always be remembered. His outgoing personality and generous nature was distinctive and will be remembered by all of his family and friends.
Wynn is survived by his wife, Dabe John, and his daughter Maria. He will be greatly and lovingly missed by all who knew him, but especially by his brothers Wayne John and his wife Karen, Willard John and his wife Curliss, Walton John and his wife Randah; and his sisters, Nia Rush and Louise McLaughlin, and many other family and close friends.
Please join the family for a memorial service to celebrate Wynn’s life and to say our final goodbye on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral Church at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees should be masked and practice social distancing.
