Yette A Donadella was preceded in death by her mother, Zelda G. Dennery; father, Astor L. Donadelle, Sr; children, Shakir and Shonna Richardson; sisters, Berecia Molyneaux, Alexis Newjah, and Noreen Gibbons; and brothers, Bert Donadelle, Sr and Keith Donadelle, Sr.
She is survived by sons, Bernell (Bunnie) Herbert, Shomari Richardson; grandchildren, Shamoi, Shameya, and Shamiya Benjamin, Shakeya and Shalena, and Omari Richardson and Mo’Nay Springette; godson, Dexter Burley; sisters, Patricia Battiste, Noreida Phipps, Ritza Donadelle, Janicia Burnett, Florencia Simeon, Alicia Smalls, Dahlia Hendricks, Yvonne Hughes; brothers, Wayne Sr., Ashley, Cornel, Wilton, and Astor “Baba”, Jr. Donadelle; sisters-in-law, Denise, Beatrice, and Maxine Donadelle, Marie Battiste, Leona Marks, Rose Moore, and Amy VanderBreggan, and Catherine Ryan; brothers-in-law, Alvin Battiste, Sr, Louis “Kimba” Simeon, and Edgar Phipps; adopted mother, Sezille Reovan and Donna Wesselhoft; adopted daughter, Alena Brathwaite. Many other relatives, family members, and close friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held at 4 to 6 p.m., July 14, 2023 at Turnbull Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held at 9 to 10 a.m., July 15, 2023, at Lutheran Church of the Reformation with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery #3. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
