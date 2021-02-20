Family and friends are advised of the passing of Ymassie “Yasa” T’Libra George on Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 45 in Orlando, Fla. Ymassie was born in New York City and lived most of his life on St. Thomas, USVI.
Ymassie George was preceded in his death by his mother, Marilyn “Bambi” George.
Ymassie was survived by his grandmother, Merle Hodge Caines; father, Otis “Baby” Rieara; sons, Ymassie George Jr. and Davion Dorsett; grandchildren, Y’Mari George, Zyelle George, and Zion George; sisters, Chaneva George, Promise George, Ziyah George, Joy George, Jessica Turnbull, Arshima Rieara; brothers, Kambo George, Yambo George, Travis George, Payne Brown, Dee Shaw George; aunts, JoAnne Smith, Pamela Browne-Hodge, Cheryl Dawson-Robles, Charmaine Caines, Raja George, Laurie George, Shantay George, Swavette George, Barbara George, Mona-Lisa George, Rebecca Jantuah, Cleone “Tashema” Henley, Delta “Chiquita” Matthews, Karen Mc Clean; uncles, Raymond “Malo” George, Reynaldo “Ymbo” St. George, Ivan Smith, Douglas Smith, Randolph George, Roland George, Demetrius George, Shyhiem George, Alberto Rieara, Austin “Olassie” Rieara; nieces, Knira George, Ashea Williams, Ja’Daia Williams, Jeneva La Place, Nikayala George, Ziriyah Cameron, Allyanna George, D’Nyah Lincoln-Dawson, Chasitie George, Khloe George, Amia Georges, Alaysia Georges, Miracle Edelen, Journey Lenhardt; nephews, DeShaun George, Jeremy Williams, Jayce Fletcher Millian Brown, Lloydie Banks, Kashmere Chiddick, Kmanie George, David Lugo Jr., Travis George Jr., Torrien George, Zy’Aire Johnson, Jahlanie Rhymer, Kahlanie Rhymer; cousins, Tikesha George, Kwanza George, Kimisa George, Shinae George, Takiya Windley, Ramah St. George, Angela St. George, Zakiya Smith, Makeda Smith, Marian Smith-Bedminister, Shantell Smith-Lee, Cherida Robles, Chequida Robles, Rakiesha Hodge, Pamesha Perez, Raheem George, Kareem George, K’Shambo George, Rambo George, Andre George, Kalomo Smith, Tau Smith, Patrick Daniel, Damal Smith, Kashawn Robles, Richard “Rakeel” Hodge Jr.; best cousins, Wakamba Rieara, Kahleem “Bara” Rieara, Jahleemo Rieara, Teejah Daley, Askiban Innis, Kaheli Willet, Bambula Ross, Yasim Ross, Soyini Ross, Alfredo “Fredo” Hodge, James “Watto” Watley Jr.; godmother, Carol “Ymma” Samuel; godchildren, Kevin Francis Jr., Khalico Francis, Kimani Francis, Kishara Francis; friends, Kevin Francis Sr., Kishawnie Henry, Michael Hodge Jr., Shaneise Lockhart, Taneisha Smith, James “Dugin” Leonard, Jason Davis, Xavier Fabian.
The memorial service is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of A Community Funeral Home and Sunset Cremations, 910 W. Michigan St., Orlando, Fla. 32805.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn.
