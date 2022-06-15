The family of Yolanda Suzette Thomas announces her passing on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born on St.Thomas on Sept. 19, 1963.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarita Thomas and Terrence Thomas.
She is survived by her stepfather, Leander Gabriel; stepmother, Ellery Gabriel; loving son, Rashawn Thomas-Francis; her brothers, Joshua Cedric Thomas, Leroy and Kenroy Gabriel; sister, Kenya Wescott; grandsons, Kyrie, Isaiah and Ri’elle Francis; nephews, Justin Thomas and Wakim Gabriel; nieces, Jadyn and Jasmine Thomas, Leniisha and Leniiquia Gabriel; sisters-in-law, Kia Shonte Thomas and Suzette Gabriel; aunts, Lilly Bell Chandler and Ina Stout; uncles, Tilford,Simon and Wendell Lettsome, Jeffery Chandler Sr.; special cousins, Arlene and Jeffery Chandler Jr., Clarence Smith, Laverne Jennings, Jacqueline Penn-Cameron, Bernice and Sherril Rabsatt, Ramona Rabsatt-Fair, Beril Rabsatt-Cox, the Lettsome, Thomas Stout families; cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Yolanda will be laid to rest Friday, June 17. Her home going service will be at Wesley Methodist Church In Tutu. First and final viewing will be at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. The service starts at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
