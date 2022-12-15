Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of our beloved Yolanda Thomas on November 27, 2022 in Margate, Florida U.S.A. She was born March 10, 1927 and died on Nov. 27, 2022 at age 98 and lived a full and blessed life filled with love.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vida Vanterpool Innis and her father, Edwardo Innis, first husband Alberto J. Stalliard, second husband Theodore Thomas, her aunts Maria Vanterpool Henry and Beatrice Vanterpool, and brother Edwardo Innis Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Hortense Innis; children Alphonse J. Stalliard (Beverly E. Smith), George A. Stalliard (Linette Stalliard), and Valencia Lynch. Stepchildren Alvin Thomas, Leif Thomas, Norma Thomas, Lucia Thomas, George Thomas, Mavis Wilson, and Rosa Horsford. Grandchildren, Kim Blackman (Barry), and Shawna A. Richards, Ayopha J. Stalliard, Leah Covington Davidge (Garin), Masudi E. Stolard (Desiree), Shaun Fredricks, Alphonse J. Stalliard (Callie), George A. Stolard (Allison), Shamal Fredricks, Devon A. Stolard (Evelyn), and Geneice A. Stalliard (James Michel). Nieces Bericia, Innis Gumbs, Lorraine Innis Banford, Beryl Innis, Brenda Mitchell, and Linda Daly. Nephews Randolph Innis, Rudolph “Buck” Daly, and Ritchie Welsh. Great grandchildren Ayanna Bennett, Leana Davidge, Masudi H. Stolard, and James Michel Jr. Our mother leaves many great nieces, nephews and many family and specials friends. Among them are the families of the late Hulda Vialet, Everate Innis, Esteline Penn Parilla of St. Thomas, the families of James and Evadney Peterson, Mrs. Alfreda Oversen and Mr. Theldred (Seano) Christopher of St. Croix, the members of St. Patrick Church and members of Rotary West of St. Croix V.I., Mrs. Audrey Callwood, Francisque Roberts, the Bastian, Callwood, Chinnery, and DeWindt’s families of St. Thomas. Also, the members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, The Coral Plaza of Heaven Catholic Church in North Lauderdale, Florida, The Coral Plaza Residence friends, nurses, and staff of Margate, Florida, and her dear friends of many years, Ms. Teresa Fairweather and Felicia Jeffers of Florida. There are countless other family and friends too many to name.
Arrangements are under the care of Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center on 1 North State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063. Her viewing will take place at Kraeer Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and a funeral mass will occur on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 1400 State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL 33068.
