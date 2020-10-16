Yvette Ann Quetel
It is with a profound sense of sadness that we announce the passing of Yvette Ann Quetel of St. Thomas, and Myrtle Beach, S.C., at the age of 60. Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Edwin L. Quetel.
She is survived by her son, Nathaniel “Nate” Louis Quetel; mother, Cecilia A. Quetel; sisters, Brenda L. Gibs, Lisa L. Querrard and Mona L. Spenceley; and brother, Christopher E. Quetel. She also leaves to mourn a sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and a complement of extended family members and friends.
A member of the St. Peter and Paul Class of 1978, Yvette left the Virgin Islands shortly after graduation, and made South Carolina her home.
Her beloved son, Nate, was with Yvette through her illness, and in her final days. An avid reader, Yvette also enjoyed writing short stories and possessed an ardent desire to learn more about her family’s French heritage.
Yvette’s life was celebrated with a memorial service at Burrough’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services in South Carolina, and her cremains were entombed at Western Cemetery No. 1 on St. Thomas.
