Yvette M. Walters, born March 24, 1957, died Aug. 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ionie Walters, and father, Nathaniel Osborne; sons, Leroy and Jahmana Walters (St. Kitts) and Shamoy David (N.J.); daughters, Shermel Osborne (St. Kitts) and Tamara Walters (Tampa, Fla.); grandchildren, Veisha David, Shamara Bannis and Tamisha Athill; great-granddaughter, Daveisha Woods; brothers, Nathaniel Freeman (St. Thomas), Calvin Freeman (Anguilla), Franklin Maynard (N.Y.), Oliver Freeman (St. Kitts) and Charles Walters (St. Kitts); sisters, Irene and Yvone Walters, Carol Williams and Sylvene Henry, all in St. Kitts; and 10 nieces; five nephews; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew; cousins; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Walters (St. Kitts) and Blondelle Freeman (St. Thomas); longtime partner, Robert “Dude” David; close friend, Alpha Millard; friends, Eraine Duncan and Violet Prince (St. Kitts), Joan (St. Kitts) Myron Prince Sr. and family, staff of Ranger American Security and the entire congregation of Kingdom Life Worship Center.
The viewing will be Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kingdom Life Church, followed with a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
