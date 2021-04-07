Yvonne Adlyn Shelford-Vanterpool was the third child born to Pastor Robert and Mary Shelford. Yvonne was born on the island of St. Kitts on Aug. 14, 1942. In 1943, her family relocated to Trindad where she lived until she was 13. She returned to St. Kitts in 1955, completed high school and started her teaching career at Sharidale High School at 15.
In 1964, she migrated to St. Thomas where she met her husband, William Gainesville Vanterpool; they were married for 55 years. This union produced five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Yvonne was family oriented. She was not only a kind and loving spouse and parent but also extended her generosity and affection to her siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Yvonne was always there for family.
Yvonne was a woman of God. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and continued to live by the motto “God First.” This motto sustained her for many years through trials, toils and sneers.
God was her stronghold and anchor. Yvonne was a lifelong member of the New Testament Church of God; she transferred her membership from St. Kitts to St. Thomas to the Savan New Testament Church of God and was a member at Mount Zion Church of God since its inception. Yvonne’s interaction with the church includes obtaining an associate degree in theology from the bible school, a Sunday-school teacher and a member of the school board.
Yvonne was a retired educator who taught for 59 years. She received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from the College of the Virgin Islands in 1976 and received a master’s degree in education in 1986 from Nova University in Florida.
A devoted teacher, she was overjoyed when her former students met, greeted her, and shared their accomplishments.
She leaves to mourn, her husband, William Gainesville Vanterpool; children, Carol Vanterpool Martin, William Ricky Vanterpool, Joy Vanterpool Hodge, Myron and Michael Vanterpool; adopted daughter, Annette Cooper; grandchildren, Malcolm and Milan Martin, Asriel and Amori Hodge, and Daveena, Zuri and Micah Vanterpool Jason and Seanna Cooper; great-grandchildren, Dior and Du’Jour Vanterpool; sisters, Kathleen Richardson, Althea, Shirley and Valdez Shelford; brothers, Edward and Dennis Shelford; sons-in-law, Malcolm Martin and Lerone Hodge; daughters-in-law, Nastosha Johnson and Taliah Bryan; brothers-in-laws, Kenneth and Austin Hodge, Joseph Vanterpool; sisters-in-law, Aleasa and Janice Shelford, Maude Richardson, Almira Emile, Egla Rogers, Cascilla Dumas; uncle, Melwyn Shelford; nieces and nephews, Randolph and Janelle Thomas, Karen and Glen Revan, Augustus and Jasmine Shelford, Dichi and Glenville Henderson, Djalna McSween, Clyde and Christine Richardson, Carl and Reva Richardson, Curtis and Susan Richardson, Aaron and Khisha Shelford, Jasmaine, Akeem, Tameka and Takiel Shelford, Eboni and Jerome Sewer, and Delia Miller; bonus daughters, Deborah Dawson and Chelsea Connell;
cousins, Kenroy “Saheed” and Mickey Webster, Patricia Webster-Gumbs, Alphonso “Ali” and Paulette Nibbs, Icilma Parris, Cletus and Patricia Andrews, Ann Turner, Slim and Ulysses Parris, Griselda Bradshaw, Patrick and Judy Looby, Bernadette Shelford, Romeo and Sonia, Emilie and Anne Joseph, Dennis and Rachel Estridge, Eileen Rawlins, and Ianthia Vanterpool; special family and friends, Isa Westcott-Scatliffe, Zelda Hull, Doriel Connor, Sylvia Caines, Earl and Gloria Pinney, Ashmae Fergus, Marilyn Rabsatt, Vida Daniel, Frank and Amelia Rey, Verna Claxton and many other relatives and friends, including the Matthew, Carey, Halliday, Hart, Julius, Rogers-O’Loughlin, Connor and the Hodge, Rogers, Vanterpool, Webster, Lloyd and Richardson families of Anguilla.
The first viewing will be Friday, April 9, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will take place Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Mt. Zion Church of God from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.