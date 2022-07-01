The family of Yvonne Clemence Ledee of St. Thomas regrets to announce her passing on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the age of 90.
Yvonne was born on St. Barthelemy on March 24, 1932, to Alcide and Josephine Clemence Ledee. She was one of five children.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Philibert Ledee, Jean Batiste Ledee, Louis Ledee, Joseph Ledee; and sisters-in-law, Anne Marthe Laplace-Ledee and Claudy Almore-Ledee.
Yvonne is survived by her sister-in-law, Naomi Ledee; her nephews, Thierry Ledee, Felix Ledee, Louis Lopez and Fred Ledee; her nieces, Margolaine Ledee-Lopez, Shirley Querrard-Ledee, Chantale Ledee, Lydia Ledee, Corine Ledee; Ruth John Baptist; her great-nieces, Nicole Perry, Stacy Ledee, Fiona Andrew; her great-nephew, Thomas Ledee; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The church services will be held Friday, July 8, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish at 9:30 a.m. The body will be cremated in St. Barthelemy, FWI.
