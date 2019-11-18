The family regretfully announces the passing of Yvonne Grosvenor on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Grosvenor; her father, Lionel Duncan Grosvenor; and her sister, Vista Grosvenor.
She is survived by her sons, Vernon Grosvenor and Bruce Tyson; and her daughter, Esonia Tyson.
She is also survived by her lifelong partner, Randolph (Randy) Allen Sr., along with her sisters, Lolita Howard and Lydia Springette; brothers, Rueben Grosvenor and Walter Brown; daughter-in-law, Trudy Tyson; grandchildren, Markeisha Lewis, Kathryn Tyson, Makela Packerson, Bruce Tyson Jr., Evan Tyson, Neal Tyson, Cole Grosvenor, Malikai Daniel, Makoya Daniel and Malik Daniel; great-grandchildren, Kayden Turnbull, J’Nai Joseph and Jade Joseph Jr.; nieces, Joss Springette, Esq., Ranisha Mascole, Suzanette Grosvenor, Lori Riddick, Barbara Correia Valerie Grosvenor; nephews, Richard Donovan, Junie Springette, Nigel Browne, Terrence Grosvenor and Antonio (Tony) Nias; special friends, Delita Slack, Cynthia Allen, Clifford Henry, Marjorie Browne, Addie Ottley, Winston Clarke, Dona Bassue, Becky Tunick Gloria Gumbs, Ms. Mason Dedika, Gwendolph Warner and family, employees of Schneider Hospital, Donna Phillip, Ms. Evelyn Carty, her lunch partners at RLS and Myris Guishard and family.
She also leaves to mourn other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tributes will be Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral with the service to begin at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
