Yvonne Mae VanHolten Gomez passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born to Rudolph Varlack and Joyce George Reames.
Yvonne was preceded in death by four nephews.
She is survived by the love of her life, her devoted husband, Roy Gomez Sr.; her loving children, her daughters, Natashia VanHolten, Tanishia VanHolten, and Tia Gomez; her sons, William VanHolten, Earl VanHolten, Roy Gomez Jr., and Barry Gomez; and the joys of her heart, her grandchildren, Lemech, Ashaan, Adonnis, Imani, Devante, Jahmali, Jahshawn, Jainasia, Eniyah, Ellaria, La'Quasia, D’mone, Nahshon, Royelle, Jerin, Allyah, Tasaquia, Marley and Timmelle; her daughter-in-law, Yoshiki VanHolten; her son Earl's significant other, Tiffany George; her son-in-law, Shawn Price; her sisters, Thelma James Niles and Jacquenette Varlack;, and her aunt, Marilyn George Stapleton.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce George Reames and Rudolph Varlack; her paternal grandmother, Ethel Varlack, who nurtured her with unconditional love and devotion from birth; her maternal grandparents, Lambert and Thelma George; her beloved son, Nahshon VanHolten; her brothers, Dean Varlack, Lucien Reames (Bulby), Larry George (PoPo), Ronald George (Burgan),and Dennis Sewer; her sisters, Diane Reames, Donna James Langley, and BerylAnn George Todman.
Yvonne also leaves to mourn five nieces, seven nephews, 11 great-nieces, and four great nephews.
Yvonne also leaves to mourn members of the Petrus, Wallace, George, Stephens, and David families, and a host of families and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Friday, July 24, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
