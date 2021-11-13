Yvonne Maria Phillips Francis of Smith Bay, St. Thomas, died Nov. 2, 2021, on the island of St. Croix.
She is survived by her husband, attorney Leonard B. Francis Jr.; son, Nyere Francis Sr.; daughter, Dr. Kula Francis Hendrickson; daughter-in-law, Donnica Williams Francis; son-in-law, Dr. Kenny Hendrickson; grandsons, Nyere Francis Jr., Tyereeq Perez; granddaughters, Madison Francis, Knala Hendrickson; great-granddaughter, Nyea Francis; adopted sons, Kenneth Joseph, Lavelle Campbell, Emilio Rodriguez, and Martires Taveraz; sisters, Donna Cisse, Valorie "Lulah" Lynch, Linda Phillips-Prentis, and Millicent Roberts; brother, Rupert Roberts Jr., sisters-in-law, Eleanor Turner Thomson, Karen Turner, Joyce Francis Edwards, Tamera Roberts; brothers-in-law, Mohammed Cisse, Eric Lynch, Hesketh "Wakie" Prentis, Frederick Turner Jr., Leroy Edwards; great-aunt, Cleopatra Donadelle; aunts, Eileen Andreas, Florine Osborne, Eleanor Phillips, Rita Jackson, Lorraine Nibbs; uncles, Winston and Patrick Phillips, Lionel Andreas Sr.; nieces, Zakiyah, Prasada, and Ashanti Solomon, Sriyah Ward, Kenya Willocks, Shantelle Gittens, Kaylah Prentis, Shawna and Kishma Francis, Linette Thomas-Tyler, Cheryl Thomson, Juliette Smith; nephews, Karreem Dowdye, Bhakti Solomon, Onesimo Roberts, Donavon Smith, Jermaine John; special great-nieces, Se-Dejah Simmonds, Sundara Martinez, Genesis Quarterman, Prema and Prana Fontaine, Ariyah Ward, Makeba Durival, Madison Forbes; and special great-nephews, Kenyon Burnett, Abassi Solomon, Ahimsa Ward, Terrence and Terrell Tyler, Mehkai Francis.
She is also survived by cousins, Cheryl V. Francis, Natalie Moorhead, Ray Barnes, Colleen and Patricia Bates, Angel O’Reilly, Lorenzo Acosta, Sandra Acosta Eubank, Lydell Andreas, Lionel Andreas Jr., Wayne and Keno Andreas; Lenore "Isuma" Schrader, Warren Jacobs, Coreen Aska, Donna Hector, Leroy, JoAnn, Raymond, Martha, Jacqueline, and Michael Osborne, Leroy "Randy" Pena, Debra and Paul Edwards, Lawrence Phillips Jr., Audrey and Wesley Phillips, Andrea Young, Ronald Schneider, Rhonda, Raynelle, Reva, Ronice, and Ralna Jackson, Reisa Jackson Henry, Lita Denis Clunis, Brian Petersen, Michael, LuDiqua, LuTisha, and LuShane Phillips, Tanya Phillips-Smith; the McAlpin, Francis, Samuel, and Donadelle families; godchildren, Amobi Christopher Sr., Caira Isaac, Lou-Ann Souffront, Jordan John; special friends, Carmen Blondie DeCastro and family, Dorsett family, Cedelle Petersen, Janette Mingo, Tina Jennings, Eurma Moore, Tyel Lawrence, Coreen Harris, and the Henderson family, Orville Edney, Fern Callwood, Jillian Webster, Lois Sanders, Jacqueline Blyden, Dale Morton, and the entire UVI and Extension staff, as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the James Memorial Funeral Home on St. Croix. A funeral service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Anna’s Retreat on Friday, Nov. 19, with viewing and tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Francis Family Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home on St. Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.