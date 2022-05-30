Yvonne Monica Thomas, 54, died May 10, 2022, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Yvonne was born on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Dec 03, 1967, to Warren Alston Thomas and Ruth Alicia Thomas. Her education begun at George Washington Elementary School (currently known as Evelyn Marcelli Elementary School), but later transitioned to New York, where she lived and attended a Catholic school and graduated from George Washington High School in 1986. She then graduated cum laude in May 2002 from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor of science. Upon returning to St. Thomas, Yvonne attended the University of the Virgin Islands and obtained a master of arts in education in May 2005. Continuing her education, she obtained a master of science in education law in July 2012 from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Monica, as she was called, held numerous jobs in the community: V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue, V.I. Education Dept., All Saints Cathedral School (former educator and principal), V.I. Human Services Dept., and lastly the V.I. Health Department, as a program manager. She was a caring, loving, generous, and a compassionate woman. As an avid reader from young, she read thousands of books over the years. She also loved to bake, travel, go to the beach, and spend quality time with her family. As a devoted child of God, Monica enjoyed working with children and was involved for years with the Missionettes and Children’s Church Programs.
Monica was survived by her mother, Ruth Van Holten; father, Warren Alston Thomas; stepfather, Almando Van Holten; sisters, Yvette Hodge-Brown and Charlotte Thomas; brothers, Derek Van Holten, Dean Van Holten, and Craig Thomas; aunts, Norma Thomas, Patrica Thomas-Robinson, Lorraine Thomas, Eslyn Dewindt, Marjorie Dewindt, and Stephanie Vanterpool; uncles, George Thomas, Lief Thomas, Burt Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Victor Plaskett, Wayne Thomas, and Leroy Robinson; nieces, Jamila Brown, Tinesha Brown, Tinequa Brown, Mia Van Holten, Nickelle Van Holten, and Jordin Thomas; nephews, Jeffrey Brown II, Jaden Van Holten, and Kameron Thomas; Anna’s Fancy No. 18 for life cousins: Neville Robinson, Norma Robinson, Nicole Byron, Nathalie Hughes-Erskine, Dionne Nickeo, Donald Dewindt, Danielle Smith, Ayanna Thomas, Asana Thomas, Jomo Thomas, Altheia Davis, Doris England-Farrell, Anthony Fleming, Deseri Hector, Natasha Freeman-Lanclos, Nyshia ThomasBrooks, Delroy Thomas, Carema Thomas-Swan, Carshema Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Carl Van Beverhoudt, Mark Thomas, Carla Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Kim Thomas, Simone Thomas, Burton Francis, Dale Francis, Vance Francis, Dwayne Francis, Dana Francis, Donna Francis, Yvette Thomas, Papi Thomas, Quincy Thomas, Pamela Thomas, Denise Thomas, and Sandra Thomas; sister-in-law: Jacqueline E. Van Holten; brother-in-law: Jeffrey P. Brown; special friends: Adona Fleming and family, Marlene Plaskett, Mr. and Mrs. Alanzo Brady, Rita Smith and family, Vernita Joseph, Dr. Stephen Okiye and family, Dr. Hilary Woodson, Valerie Mills, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fleming, Kurt Hendricks, Rebecca and Sammie, Hugo Hodge Sr. and family, the family at Discount Car Rental, the MCH family, the Donadelle family, and the Brown family.
The first viewing will be Friday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, June 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Frederick Lutheran Church, followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that everyone wear festive colors and face covering is required.
