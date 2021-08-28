It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, Mrs. Yvonne V. Woodley, who died at the age of 77 on Aug. 15, 2021, on St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor Roosevelt Woodley Sr., of Grace Gospel Chapel; children, Laverne A. Woodley, Roosevelt Woodley Jr., and Yulanda Woodley; siblings, Winifred Dodson and Ezekiel Sheppard; nieces and nephews, Mashanda Dodson, Dezney Sheppard, Hilton Sheppard, Joseph Shephard, Sherma Sheppard, Bernell Percival, Malcom Percival, Samuel Percival, and her numerous relatives too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Emmanuel Baptist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Personal remembrances and tributes in words, song, or poetry will be allowed during the viewing. The service will immediately follow at 10 a.m and will not be live streamed.
The family is respectfully requesting that visitors and attendees refrain from video or audio recording or taking photographs during the viewing, church service, and graveside service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks or facial covering must be worn.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
