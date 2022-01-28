Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Zachariah Bachelor, also known as “Lemrick” or “Officer.” Zachariah passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, at Schneider Hospital at the age of 85.
Zachariah was born on the island of Antigua, but lived on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theolophus Bachelor; mother, Elizabeth Bachelor; brothers, David and Vernon Bachelor; and sister, Annie Bachelor.
Zachariah is survived by his sons, Elroy and Deon Bachelor; siblings, Luis, Luther, and Wesley Bachelor; nephews, Charles, Rajoy, Neamiah Igford, Jeff, Ian, Mania, Ordley, Davidson, Kelvin, Everoy, Jamari, Kenrick, Janie, Justin; nieces, Vonetta, Nikeir, Trisha Bachelor, and Genevieve Thomas; sister-in-law, Denise Bachelor; caretaker, Tony Acosta; special cousins, Salomme Roberts and family, Denis Ogarro and family, MacBurnie Harris, Casmore Tonge, Peturinella Anthony; special friends, Mike, Tony, Pickel, Jimpie, Buggy, Peggy, Gweneth, Alphanis Lewis, Badam, Crunchy, Totts, Tumye, and the entire First Stop Gas Station family.
Zachariah is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also related to the Bachelors of Urlings Old Road Johnsons Point and Crabbes Hill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
