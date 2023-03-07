It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public of the passing of our patriarch, Zedekiah Jennings, Sr., known to many as “Zeddie” or “Kiah”. Zeddie departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, in Long Island, New York, surrounded by his family.
Zeddie will always be remembered and cherished as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, in-law, uncle, cousin and an excellent friend.
Zeddie was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mercer Jennings; daughter, Janice Jennings; grandson, Mikeah Jennings; his parents, Joseph Jennings and Catherine Venzen Jennings and 10 siblings.
Zeddie was a native of Long Look, Tortola, BVI, and a longtime resident of St. Thomas, USVI.
Zeddie is survived by his children, Denise Jennings, Zedekiah Jennings, Jr., and Dudley Jennings; daughter-in-law, May Roldan-Jennings and Ernestine Jennings; grandchildren, LaToya Malone, ZedeJanae Jennings, Dudley Jennings Jr., Vejea Jennings and Melinda Sholder; sisters-in-law, Carleta Jennings, Sally Jennings, Millicent Eugenie Mercer, Pauline Fleming, Marva Mercer-Martin, and Joan Mercer-Donahue; brothers-in-law, Charles Mercer, James Mercer Jr., MacArthur Mercer, Gerald Mercer, Sr., Ralph Mercer, Sr., Raymond “Mahassa” Mercer Sr., and Kenrick Mercer Sr.; special nephew, Elroy Fleming, alongside many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
His first viewing will be Friday, March 10, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in St. Thomas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 4406 Weymouth Rhymer Highway, Hoffman, St. Thomas. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. and service is at 10 a.m. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
