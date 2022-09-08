Zephaniah Jean Jacques at the age of 90 transitioned from this world to be with our Lord on Aug.18, 2022 surrounded by his children.
He was born in the village of Grand Bay, Dominica to Morris and Clarita Jean Jacques, the second of six children.
Two years after the death of his father, at the age of 11, he was taken by his uncle to live in St. Kitts where he remained for 19 years and 9 months. He later moved to Bermuda then moved to St. Croix.
On Aug. 31, 1969 he married Angela Matthew in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. They were married for 32 years before her death.
He, along with his wife and children, later moved to St. Thomas in 1972 where he lived for 45 years. At the age of 85 he moved to Houston, Texas where he lived for 5 years before his final transition.
He worked as a carpenter, chef, masonry contractor, manager at the Drive-in Theater on St. Thomas, gas station attendant and as an entrepreneur -- joint ownership in the family business, Angie’s Fruit and Vegetable Market in Fort Mylner.
He was known to many on St. Thomas and Dominica as “Jack” or “Chicky.” He was a very active member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and held many roles -- usher, member of St. Joseph Workers, member of the Adult Choir, and Sacristan -- until he could work no more.
He was preceded in death by his wife Angela Jean Jacques; son Dennis Jean Jacques; sisters Enitha Williams, Catherine Jean Jacques and Matilda Violenes; and brother Daniel Jean Jacques.
He is survived by his children Marva Roland, Magdalene Aliu, Dr. Trevor Jean Jacques, Lisa Charles and Janice Jean Jacques and his stepson Clement Rolle; sons-in-law Don Rivers, Dr. Adebayo Aliu and Alton Charles; grandchildren Kaijam Jeffers, Tyshaun Goodison, Arielle Richardson, Jenielle Shillingford, Shena Shillingford, Akinola Aliu, Omolola Aliu, Jahliah Charles, Mauricia Charles, Alanzo Charles, Vane (Bankie) Lawrence and Shima Rolle; great-grandchildren Tyler-Grey Goodison, Amari Brown, Alaiyah Sabb and Amir Sabb; his sister Enid Pascal and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that will be held on Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #3.
Arrangements are by the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online directions or to share a special memory please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
