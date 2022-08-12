The family of Zephena Leonard announces her passing on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands,on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She is survived by three children: son, Fernando Leonard; daughters, Sylvia Chalwell and Cynthelia Green; daughter-in-law, Gail Leonard; grandchildren, Roosel Chalwell, Renel Chalwell, Grenelvia Chalwell-Farrington, Dr. Anorelvia L’Esperance, Mitchell Green, Michell Green- Lindo, Maurice Green, Michael Leonard, Brian Leonard, Aaron Leonard; great-grandchildren, Raynesio Farrington, D’Nasia Farrington, Diedra Chalwell, Dieondra Chalwell, Renee Chalwell, Sakeeda Freeman, Cecil Freeman Jr., Kaseeda Freeman, Taseeda Freeman, Mason Green, Ava Green, Maurice Green Jr., Maalique Green, Tobias Leonard, Malachi Leonard, Syniah Leonard; great-great-grandchildren, Dejan Barry, Demary Barry, Ken John’ Pierre Jr., Kaden Jon’ Pierre, Kaleb O’Neal, Ava Salone Leonard, Ezra Ace Berrios.
The first viewing is Thursday, Aug. 18, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing is Friday, Aug. 19, at Wesley Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 p.m., with the service at 10:30 p.m.
