Dear Editor:
The audacity of calling a fisherman illiterate is the ultimate of ignorance from anyone who is a civil servant. That person does not belong to be working in our local government.
Let us be reminded: After lending Jesus their boat, four fishermen obey him, get a miraculous catch of fish, and became his disciples — Luke 5:1-11.
The following speaks to my experience on St. Croix:
The fishermen in Gallows Bay
are symbolic of the dead slaves
buried centuries ago under their boats
The image of them swinging from the gallows
would have discouraged the sale of barracudas
and by now, their stories would’ve been
forgotten by the receding tide
What sense, therefore, does it make
when the size of the holes
on their nets is a crime today?
The fishermen in Gallows Bay
embraced the morning of Saturdays
when grape leaves are transformed into plates
with roast fish, conch, lobsters and the ones that
escaped the bargaining scale
The fishermen in Gallows Bay
avoid the political bones of the sharks
& toast with a taste of rum
They knew the rebellious spirits
of their ancestors protect
them on the unbridled sea
The fishermen of Gallows Bay
Are a lifetime of grassroots men
cutting firewood to burn in memories when
their dreams deferred
Men who spoke in silence:
“Life is never one sweet son
The fishermen of Gallows Bay
They came unexpectedly from a world
in an open book where the pages were leaves
preserved with lamp oil from the barks
of trees not yet planted
The fishermen of Gallows Bay
They were not afraid of the tide
They were not illiterate!
They feed this society!
— Winston Nugent is a resident of St. Croix.