Dear Editor:

The audacity of calling a fisherman illiterate is the ultimate of ignorance from anyone who is a civil servant. That person does not belong to be working in our local government.

Let us be reminded: After lending Jesus their boat, four fishermen obey him, get a miraculous catch of fish, and became his disciples — Luke 5:1-11.

The following speaks to my experience on St. Croix:

The fishermen in Gallows Bay

are symbolic of the dead slaves

buried centuries ago under their boats

The image of them swinging from the gallows

would have discouraged the sale of barracudas

and by now, their stories would’ve been

forgotten by the receding tide

What sense, therefore, does it make

when the size of the holes

on their nets is a crime today?

The fishermen in Gallows Bay

embraced the morning of Saturdays

when grape leaves are transformed into plates

with roast fish, conch, lobsters and the ones that

escaped the bargaining scale

The fishermen in Gallows Bay

avoid the political bones of the sharks

& toast with a taste of rum

They knew the rebellious spirits

of their ancestors protect

them on the unbridled sea

The fishermen of Gallows Bay

Are a lifetime of grassroots men

cutting firewood to burn in memories when

their dreams deferred

Men who spoke in silence:

“Life is never one sweet son

The fishermen of Gallows Bay

They came unexpectedly from a world

in an open book where the pages were leaves

preserved with lamp oil from the barks

of trees not yet planted

The fishermen of Gallows Bay

They were not afraid of the tide

They were not illiterate!

They feed this society!

— Winston Nugent is a resident of St. Croix.