ST. JOHN — After nearly four years, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the island’s only public library, which was attended by government officials, family and other loved ones of the facility’s namesake.
Although the Elaine Ione Sprauve Library was able to open after the 2017 hurricanes for about a year, it then shut down in 2019 and had been closed since.
Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, whose Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums is responsible for maintaining the territory’s libraries, said the St. John library would be open during the week until 6 p.m., and that it will be open on Saturdays as well “once permanent staff is settled.”
Despite Wednesday’s fanfare, no official opening date has been set as the hiring process is underway.
The library is the first of DPNR’s FEMA-funded projects to come to completion.
“It was not easy,” said Oriol, who added that he looked forward to another ribbon cutting in about six to seven months for the reopening of DPNR offices, just across the parking lot from the library.
St. Johnian Gilbert Sprauve, whose father was Elaine Sprauve’s first cousin, said sh became a surrogate aunt to him. He fondly recalled her mediation skills, particularly evident on a Sunday afternoon when she broke up an argument between representatives of the island’s two ferry companies who were grappling over the passengers.
Oriol said the Sprauve Library will be able to provide programs, book clubs, discussion sessions, and access to audio visual and other digital media services.
“A properly functioning library must develop regularly to meet the needs of the community,” he said.