TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands residents spent much of Saturday at Capoons Bay grounds with food, music and a display of relics from times past taking them down memory lane during the inaugural First District Christmas Festival.
Among those in attendance were Mina Jaigopaul and her friend Jacquline Wheatley, who came from Road Town and East End thinking of guavaberry products.
“She was more interested in guavaberry tart and I’m interested in seeing the guavaberry berries — the natural thing,” Jaigopaul said. “Someone gave me a few to eat and I thought it was so nice, juicy and very sweet. I didn’t expect it to be that sweet. I expected it to be very tart, but it was excellent.”
Wheatley said coconut tart is her favorite, but around Christmas time she only wants guavaberry tarts.
“I love the bitter sweet taste. It reminds me of my childhood up in East End,” she said. “I think we had a tree in our yard, but I don’t know where it’s gone. I always remember those berries popping. So I came to get my guavberry tart.”
Dawn Leonard, the chairperson of the First District Christmas Festival subcommittee, told The Daily News that the group began planning for the event around March and April.
“During our meetings, we spoke about things that happened in the district long ago and there was a sing out [during Christmas] and we brought that back because we want to do that every year and we invited groups from around the territory to come and sing Christmas songs,” she said. “I think the whole event went off very well. People were appreciative. We also had a tart competition and a mocktails competition. Everyone said they appreciated it. The vendors made money and we’re happy.”
For the tart competition, Leonard said Jennifer Bertie’s entries won the best of all three variations of tarts — pineapple, coconut and guava. Junel Victor and Bianca Caleb combined for a guavaberry mocktail that won.
Velma Donovan-Chung, a vendor at the event, sold pates, roast corn, ducana, stewed mangoes, coconut and cornmeal breads. She said it was good to bring the community together, and display the different cultural food and drinks from the past.
“I had my sisters and nieces helping, working together — no pay involved, it’s just a family outing and we’re having good camaraderie,” she said. “They’re learning and making traditional things from me, all of them.”
As part of the event, Leonard said the subcommittee wanted to educate young people about the Christmas past.
“We wanted to show young people what was traditionally used in the past,” she said.
Nearby Marreth Smith who has plans to start a museum with items from long ago, displayed a bed made from slats of wood, a table, lanterns, buckets, (bathroom) potties, cots, cloth mats, traditional brooms, iron and ironing board among other items.”
“That went off well. People really appreciated that. We think we’re going to keep that as well moving forward,” Leonard said, adding that residents enjoyed the Christmas throwback and can’t wait for the next event.
“They want it again and if they want it again, it’s going to happen for sure,” she said. “One of the things people appreciated is that it was a community event and not politically motivated or driven. It was the community coming together and doing this.”