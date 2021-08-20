ST. THOMAS — One person was treated at Schneider Hospital for smoke inhalation and seven others were displaced in separate house fires this week, according to a statement released Thursday night by V.I. Fire Services. Both structural fires are under investigation by the agency’s Arson unit.
The first fire was reported at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday on 10th Street in Sugar Estate. A six-man team of firefighters observed smoke coming from an apartment of a two-story, masonry building upon arrival. Firefighters made entry into the apartment and found the stove, along with the cabinets in the immediate area on fire, the released stated.
The fire was extinguished in about five minutes; however, the kitchen area of the dwelling sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, the release stated. Four occupants were displaced and were referred to Red Cross personnel for assistance.
The second fire was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, in Estate Mariendal. This time, a nine-person team responded and upon arrival, firefighters observed a one-story, masonry structure fully engulfed in flames.
“All occupants of the dwelling were already evacuated” and “firefighters brought the fire under control in 15 minutes.”
One of the occupants was taken to Schneider Hospital “for treatment for smoke inhalation and has since been released. Three occupants have been displaced,” according to the statement.
The Arson Investigation and Prevention Unit is investigating the origin and cause of both fires.
Fire Chief David Hodge praised firefighters’ response. “We are proud of their performance, but we do not lose sight of the fact that several members of our community were displaced as a result of the fires,” he said. “We keep them in our thoughts during this difficult time.”