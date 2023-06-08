ST. JOHN — As the Boys & Girls Club of St. Thomas-St. John begins its second St. John summer camp, the impact the program has had on the island’s children is evident. Even with limited mobility, due to a recent knee replacement surgery, Program Director Loraine “Ms. Pat” Richards runs a tight ship at the summer camp, where the more than 30 children in her care come to her for hugs, uplifting words, and lessons on choices and consequences.
The Boys & Girls Club expanded to St. John last year, first with a summer camp and then with an after-school program. Both were headed by Richards, the program director whose relationships with St. John youth were already well established through her group, the Dynamic Dancers.
“She has been doing an awesome job with our youths,” said Boys & Girls Club St. Thomas-St. John Regional Director Jacqueline Brown. “Working alongside of her, I can actually see the impact she’s made in these children’s lives. They respect and love her a lot and they go to her for all their needs including love, which she has given them a lot.”
With the support of Tanisha Carty and Ariel Smith, along with a handful of part-time volunteers, Richards has numerous activities planned for her camp, which uses the Nazareth Lutheran Church as a home base. The camp, whose registration is full, began this week and will run through late July. Planned outings include trips to St. Thomas to the Lindbergh Bay water playground, the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum, and Coral World. There are also plans for a Tropical Treasure Hunt and movie day, as well as educational field trips in the Virgin Islands National Park with Friends of VINP. Mornings will be dedicated to academics, especially reading. At the start and end of each day, Richards leads summer camp participants in a mantra meant to lift them up.
“I am somebody,” the mantra begins. “I am beautiful and amazing. I am able to accomplish great things. I am brave. I am smart. I am able to touch many lives for the better.”
As this year’s camp kicked off and Richards marked one year with the Boys & Girls Club, she noted the difference she’s seen in students who participated in last summer’s camp and the after-school program.
“I have seen a lot of improvement,” said Richards. “Some of the kids used to get in trouble a lot and they don’t get in trouble as much anymore. They know they have to explain to me why something happened. I teach them to be responsible for their actions — a choice is what you make, and the consequences are yours to deal with.”
The impact of Richards herself was most noticeable when she was off-island for surgery and attendance in The Boys & Girls Club’s after-school program dwindled in her absence.
“We usually had about 20 to 25 kids, but when I wasn’t there, there were only like six kids,” said Richards.
Mariah Belen, a 13-year-old rising eighth-grader, member of the Dynamic Dancers and a participant in the Boys & Girls Club St. John summer camp, shared her thoughts on Richards’ leadership.
“I love what she does here and I think it’s amazing,” said Belen. “Ms. Pat has helped me get in trouble less. I see the kids behaving more and having more respect.”
St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve, who stopped by the summer camp on a recent morning, lauded the Boys & Girls Club for offering a camp whose focus differs from other options.
“Ms. Pat gives the kids the opportunity to do something recreational and outdoors,” said Jones-Sprauve. “They have arts and crafts, they dance, and they go on field trips to visit the National Park, which is a big part of St. John. Ms. Pat goes a little deeper than throwing a ball and running around the field.”
The Boys & Girls Club mission is to inspire young people to become productive, caring citizens who benefit their local community, explained Regional Director Brown. The St. John summer camp is open to volunteers. Those interested should contact Richards at 340-626-4804 or Brown at 340-626-1633. Those who would like to sign their children up for the Boys & Girls Club 2023-2024 after-school program should pick up an application at the Lutheran Church a week before school starts.
The after-school program’s $25 fee and the summer camp program’s $45 fee have been covered by donors, making both programs free for students this year. To donate to the Boys & Girls Club, mail a check to Boys & Girls Club St. Thomas/St. John, 9900 Estate Thomas, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802, or drop off a check or money order at the Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay.