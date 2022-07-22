V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacy Plaskett is giving residents a chance to tell her office of their worst roads needing repairs and other infrastructure concerns affecting the Virgin Islands.
They will be able to do so with a few finger strokes online, and information gathered will be shared with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., according to a released statement Thursday.
Residents can access the Infrastructure Survey at http://plaskett.house.gov website “to offer suggestions which we will submit to the Governor and make available for private developers for potential projects under the new infrastructure law,” the release stated.
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R.3684) “is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness and will allow the Virgin Islands an opportunity to make a quantum leap and develop not just a more sustainable infrastructure, but one that tackles climate change issues along with providing sustainable jobs,” according to Plaskett.
She added that not only does the president’s legislation help the Virgin Islands, “but it ensures that Americans have access to necessities like clean drinking water and high speed internet, as well as spurring the creation of good-paying union jobs that advance long overdue environmental justice and grow the economy sustainably and equitably.”
The release noted that for decades disaster-stricken areas in the Virgin Islands “have suffered from systemic underfunding,” indicating that Plaskett will continue as she has in the past,highlighting the fact that the V.I. delegate “has brought millions of dollars to our territory in recent years helping to rebuild after Hurricanes Irma and Maria”