ST. THOMAS — Sequestered near the top of Crown Mountain is a lush, fertile one-acre property where backyard gardener Will Grogan is using grafting techniques to create scores of hybrid plants and trees in what he fondly describes as a Frankenstein garden.
Though formally trained in restaurant management, Grogan’s backyard botany skills have flourished since his family purchased the property more than 20 years ago. To an unassuming eye, much of the garden’s mystery would be lost in the sweeping jungle terraces, but on closer inspection oddities and rarities emerge.
“My family own the land and I will get to be caretaker of it one day. Another day it will be someone else’s, but originally this land was French descendant farmland so there are trees here that are over a 100 years old,” Grogan said. “After them, a professor in botany owned the property, around the early 80s, and he did botanical and agricultural experiments here. He published papers from experiments done on this land.”
The property holds a rich botanical history that Grogan said he can take no credit for, but in line with the land’s heritage he too has been experimenting with farming and grafting techniques. To be immersed in Crown Jewel Farm’s dense foliage is like wandering “a magical jewel box that just opens up.”
There are seemingly countless varieties of fruit-bearing trees, vegetables, herbs, air plants, flowers dotting the expansive property, but the plants that stick out most are fruit trees wrapped in film. These trees have undergone surgery that will transform them.
“When you do a graph, what you are doing is joining cambium layers. Between the bark and the wood in the middle there is something called the cambium layer and it’s essentially like veins,” Grogan said.
“You match the cambium layer of the scion [cutting] with the cambium layer of the rootstock [offshoot source] and they sense each other and will seal together.”
It’s an “imperfect science,” Grogan says as success isn’t guaranteed.
Still, Grogan has used techniques found in countries like Thailand, India and Vietnam to graft cuttings from multiple varieties of mango trees onto the rootstock of a large, established mango tree with a developed root system. If all goes according to plan, in years to come the single tree should bear the fruit of three different types of mangoes.
Aside from grafting, Grogan has introduced additional unexpected things into the garden, like stone fruit. He is among the few gardeners to have grown peaches in the territory.
“All stone fruits need chill hours. They need 50 degrees Fahrenheit and under, but the University of Florida has developed some stone fruit trees for warmer climates. This is what I have here, still it says it requires 150 hours of chill time and that doesn’t happen here,” Grogan said. “What happened with mine is it flowered, but the chill hours were needed to make the flowers stay. I had a lot of flowers, which turned in to a lot of fruit, but they all got to about this big and fell off, except for these.”
Grogan hopes he can augment the tree’s environment and plans to give it an ice bath, with the theory it will cool the roots and “make the tree think it’s in a colder climate.”
Tucked in the back of the property, near a thriving vanilla bean vine, is a three-foot log in a deep container.
Using birch plugs that have taken on mycelium growth, Grogan hopes to eventually produce Pink Oyster mushrooms.
Cocoa, starfruit and bay rum are just a few of the trees the property provides, but Grogan said he doesn’t do it all himself. His father, Bill Grogan, and mother ,Judy Grogan, are also avid gardeners.
“It’s kind of like we have it spread out. I do a lot of the heavy stuff, like fruit trees which is big work. My mom does a lot of the vegetable gardening and my dad he’s the flower guy. He’s got the air plants, the orchids and all the flowering stuff,” Grogan said.
With the Grogan’s family gardening techniques woven amid the property’s well established century-old vegetation, the legacy of Crown Jewel Farm will be one that future generations will continue to appreciate.