There are times when it’s necessary to acknowledge greatness: intelligence, intellect, strength of character, humility, generosity, commitment to family values and community service, and most of all, walking the talk. There are many outstanding Virgin Islands women who have achieved greatness, and whose roots run through the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the other parts of the Caribbean.
I congratulate two Virgin Islands women whose recent achievements are nothing short of greatness. The first is Brigadier General Sally F. Petty. She is the first woman to be federally-appointed to serve as assistant adjutant general of the Virgin Islands National Guard. She is also the second to rise to the rank of Brigadier General in the 50-year history of the Virgin Islands National Guard. Her pinning ceremony was held on March 6, 2023. The other Virgin Islander is Councilwoman Keisha Hodge Washington, elected on March 15, 2023, to the Phoenix City Council to represent District 8 of the City of Phoenix, Arizona. Washington, a lawyer by trade, is the first African American Councilwoman elected to the Phoenix City Council.
Both she and Petty were born and raised on St. Thomas, and attended the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
Washington graduated in the Class of 1995. In the case of Petty, she transferred to the Charlotte Amalie High School where she graduated in the Class of 1983. Petty earned her undergraduate degree from Norfolk State University, in Norfolk, Virginia. Her military and civilian achievements are extensive. They include advance degrees from U.S. Military War Colleges, as well as the University of the Virgin Islands. In addition to serving as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard in her military life, she is the principal of the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, on St. Thomas, in her civilian life. She is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Washington earned her undergraduate degree from the University of the Virgin Islands in 1999 (Summa Cum Laude), and her law degree from Arizona State University School of Law in 2002. She was the youngest person to pass the Virgin Islands Bar Examination in 2002. She is also a member of the Bar Association for the State of Arizona and a former assistant attorney general for nearly two decades. Washington was appointed special deputy attorney general to investigate and prosecute election law violations by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. She is the daughter of Gale “Boogie” Hodge and Annette Parsons Hodge; sister to Kia Hodge and MacKemba “Kimby” Hull, of St. Thomas, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Brigadier General Petty and Councilwoman Washington are proud Virgin Islanders. Their achievements will serve as inspiration to others of us to set the sky, and beyond, as our limit for boundless success.
As each pursue these next chapters, may the Almighty cover them with grace, discretion and clarity of mind. May their extensive network of Virgin Islands family, friends and colleagues, wherever we might be, continue to support them along the way, as well.
Their achievements are forever a part of Virgin Islands History and Women’s History.
— Moleto Smith, St. Thomas