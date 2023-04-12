Dear Editor,
At the April 5, 2023, Special Session of the V.I. Legislature, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. sent a half dozen of his most senior staff to provide testimony on the Governor’s request for a $150 million line of credit to be used however he sees fit.
Although the Governor’s representatives testified at some length about the need to borrow $45 million to assist WAPA in dealing with VITOL, the actual bill presented to the Legislature for consideration did not mention WAPA a single time in the enacting language. And although the same testifiers stated that a $100 million line of credit was needed to begin work on federally approved disaster recovery projects, once again, the actual bill did not mention this worthy cause.
Instead, the bill stated that the borrowed funds could be used “for any purpose for which the Government is authorized to use and expend monies” without any further approval required from the Legislature.
And although the testifiers stated repeatedly that the borrowed money would be paid back from anticipated federal grant receipts, the actual legislation states that the loans can be repaid from the Virgin Islands General Fund, and the source of the repayment could include Gross Receipts Tax collections and Income Tax Collections, all of which have been appropriated by the Legislature for education, health care and other public services to the people of the Virgin Islands.
The deflection exhibited by this panel of testifiers, which included WAPA’s well-paid CEO ($370,000 per year total compensation) and CFO ($250,000 per year), as well as the senior officials of the Department of Finance, Office of Management of the Budget, Public Finance Authority and Office of Disaster Recovery, was simply mind-numbing. WAPA was asked on multiple occasions what the asset value was of the propane infrastructure they are attempting to buy from VITOL, and for which they are proposing to pay $145 million (on top of the close to $200 million already paid). Not only could WAPA not answer the question, but they deflected and spoke about how much it was “worth” to WAPA – a non-answer to a fundamental question.
When asked about why the line of credit was needed, the testifiers simply responded that the treasury was out of money — a few days’ cash on hand — but would not answer how the treasury went from “cash heavy” to “cash poor” in the span of less than two years even with a massive influx of hurricane and pandemic relief funds.
When asked what assurances the people of the Virgin Islands would have that WAPA would repay any money loaned to it, the answer was a word-soup of non-responses – that documents would be signed, that grant applications would be made, that there is no other way.
And when confronted with the undeniable reality that Governor Bryan has vetoed every attempt by the Virgin Islands Legislature to implement reforms within WAPA, the Governor’s representatives simply rolled their eyes and spoke about how the Governor has already given WAPA $97 million dollars and this additional $45 million was just what is needed right now to put WAPA on the road to turnaround. Perhaps the one most honest and direct response came from the CEO of WAPA when he was asked if the $145 million VITOL buy-out would lower our highest in the nation per kilowatt hour electric rates. His answer: No.
The level of dismissal of the role of the Legislature exhibited by the Governor is unforgiveable. Not only does he reject every effort at reform, but he doubles down by coming back and asking for a blank check with no assurances of being repaid.
If the 35th Legislature chooses to advance the Governor’s bill, certain changes are mandatory. First, the bill must be split in two — one request to borrow funds to assist WAPA in their buy-out of the VITOL agreement, and a second request to borrow funds to assist in the startup of essential disaster recovery projects. As it stands, the Governor’s bill is holding our much-needed public schools, hospitals, and other recovery public projects hostage to WAPA’s problems by combining the two subjects in a single bill. This must be fixed.
Second, the bills must be modified to make it abundantly clear that they are authorizations to issue “Grant Anticipation Notes” to provide short term funding for federally-approved and obligated purposes, and not for any use the Governor wishes. The debts incurred are to be repaid solely out of anticipated future federal grant receipts, and not out of public funds in the VI Treasury.
Third, any use of the borrowed funds must be preapproved by the Legislature in their statutory role as “keeper of the purse strings” of government.
Finally, no money should be borrowed, and no money should be forwarded to WAPA/VITOL, until there is a fully approved and obligated grant from a federal agency which explicitly appropriates funds for this use. If commercial banks are unwilling to loan WAPA money on the basis of a “trust me” and if the bond market is unwilling to loan WAPA money due to its dismal financial state, then why should the V.I. government allow itself to be the “lender of last resort”?
Until WAPA has a binding letter in hand from a federal agency specifically promising a grant of $145 million to be used by WAPA as a payment to VITOL, the V.I. government should not lend WAPA one cent. Enough is enough.
I have written to all 15 senators of the V.I. Legislature with these recommendations and hope they will wisely and prudently consider each of them.
— David Silverman, St John