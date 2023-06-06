Dear Editor,
I write on behalf of V.I. youth who love baseball and who would like to see the resumption of the Double A Baseball League on St. Thomas.
This league, which operated well when I was a young man, has not functioned for more than 15 years.
I was able to receive an athletic scholarship to attend Fisk University in 1967 because of the skills and experience I gained from playing in the Double A Baseball League. I played on the baseball team for four years, and in 1968 our team won the Southern intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.
On Nov. 9, 2018, Elridge Blake and I were inducted in the Fisk University Sports Hall of Fame. Ulric Smalls, who played on the baseball team at Fisk University, was posthumously inducted.
In March 1974, an All-Star Baseball Team was selected to represent the Virgin Islands in the Central American and Caribbean Games, which was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. After the tournament was concluded, three of our baseball players were on the list of the Top 10 hitters who participated in the games. The three players on that list were Burnette Thomas, Clayton Knight and me. Some of the countries represented in the games were Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
I believe that it is time that the Double A Baseball League be restored. The absence of the league has deprived teenagers and young adult men from developing their baseball skills that would enable them to obtain baseball scholarships to attend colleges and universities like Elridge Blake, Ulric Smalls, and I did — and also received college degrees.
I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education in 1971. I returned to St. Thomas, and I was employed by the Department of Education as a physical education teacher in February 1971. I was assigned to teach at the former Wayne Aspinall Junior High School [now Addelita Cancryn] from 1971 to 1977. At the conclusion of the 1977-78 school year, I attended Springfield College, in Springfield, Massachusetts where I obtained a Master’s of Education in 1978.
I am hoping that those of us who are in the position to rectify the unfortunate situation that our players have been subjected to for many years, will assist in remedying this matter. Please restore the Double A Baseball League.
— Romel V. Wallace Sr., St. Thomas