(for Sha’ Carri Richardson)
This water is to quench your thirst
This water is to nourish your mind
Its water turned into wine
I am delivering it to you on my head
It did not spill, yet I’ve traveled across the continents
I’ve seen the eyes of the tiger
I’ve walked through the Sahara without drinking one drop
It’s for you
I’ve borne my burden
It’s now up to you
Are you ready?
Are you emancipated enough to take a drink?
— Winston (Bobby) Nugent, St. Croix, is a Jamaican poet and short story writer living in the U.S. Virgin Islands.