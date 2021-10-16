(for Sha’ Carri Richardson)

This water is to quench your thirst

This water is to nourish your mind

Its water turned into wine

I am delivering it to you on my head

It did not spill, yet I’ve traveled across the continents

I’ve seen the eyes of the tiger

I’ve walked through the Sahara without drinking one drop

It’s for you

I’ve borne my burden

It’s now up to you

Are you ready?

Are you emancipated enough to take a drink?

— Winston (Bobby) Nugent, St. Croix, is a Jamaican poet and short story writer living in the U.S. Virgin Islands.