Dear Editor,
This letter is for Virgin Islanders (or anyone else) having to go through life with a tube up their nose.
Fellow “tubers”:
When I was a child, I would look with a bit of horror at the old men shuffling along with a tube up their nose dragging a large cylinder behind them on a two-wheeled device. Now that I have reached the generous age of 80 and, because I have emphysema, only 10% of my lungs are working properly so I will always need 90% air from outside. As you know, it’s not so bad and way much better then coping with lost limbs and all the other ailments that are the lot of the old.
I offer the following tips on living with it without it being so obvious:
• If you are mobile, stick the tube under your shirt so it emerges from your neck and discretely goes in your nose
• If you drag the tube around the house, never let go between your legs as it will eventually trip you up
• As you walk, give it a tug every few feet to make sure it has not snagged itself on something. I found nothing worse then walking along and being jerked backwards by my nose from the stuck tube.
• When you are walking with the air pack on your shoulder find a way to tuck in the extra tubing you do not need so it does not snag on things.
Finally, do not allow it to interfere with the quality of your life. I love the sea at Magen’s Bay, so I stick a cylinder in a child’s floaty tube and off I go. At one time I would leave the cylinder on the beach and go in with a 50-foot tube.
Keep holding strain!
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas