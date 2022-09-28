It has occurred to me that there is now a sure-fire plan to end all the border (plus immigration) issues in America.
This is new because unlike other years, this year we have a severe skilled-labor shortage in America, which requires lots of smart people and in each of the South American countries there are a lot of intelligent people who are willing to leave their homes to relocate — at least for a while — in America to fulfill that shortage.
If, for example, we were to give all Colombians entry and a path to citizenship (green card), the first thing that would happen would be a lot of Colombians entering our work force. The second thing that would happen is the Colombian government would realize that they need these same Colombians to help grow Columbia. The Colombian government would then try to lure their people back home by ridding the country of those elements making it unpleasant to live in Colombia. Put another way, the immigrant “undesirables” have become the needed brilliance to move our country forward.
We should continue to tell our governments to take advantage of this latest crop of budding geniuses before they change their minds and go somewhere else.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas