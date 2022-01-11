The year 2021 was a tough — a long, bone-tiring, mind-numbing affair dealing with COVID-induced anxiety, disruptions, shortages, inflation, social isolation and political polarization over public health measures. A new year is upon us and we all hope for better. In the meantime, here’s a preview of what’s likely to unfold in some key areas:
First, the surge in COVID infections caused by the omicron variant will continue to cause economic disruptions and loss of labor productivity, at least for most of the first quarter of 2022. Although this variant is not as lethal as the delta variant, it is so much more highly transmissible that it threatens to make so many people sick at the same time that workplaces will not have enough staff to function properly.
In addition, increased precautions and travel restrictions are bound to return, dampening the tourism industry, which is our lifeblood. Our traditional high-season months of January and February are bound to be negatively affected. Already, we have seen several cruise ships being denied entry at various ports in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas. More conditions and screening are being added to travel — and are heading to a vaccination passport, plus negative COVID test as the new minimum, making for a lot of anxiety to get your COVID test within the stipulated time frame.
Over the longer term, COVID is likely to become an endemic cycle requiring periodic booster vaccinations, similar to the yearly flu shot. As long as large pockets of people remain unvaccinated, the virus will have a reservoir to continue to replicate and mutate. Global inequities in the distribution of COVID vaccines and strong vaccine hesitancy among many groups will allow the virus to mutate further. We can only hope that the entire world gets vaccinated and boosted sooner rather than later; that science prevails over fear and ignorance; and that people see vaccination as a civic duty, so that we do not exhaust the Greek alphabet naming new mutations.
Second, the Government Employees’ Retirement System will likely receive a reprieve and avoid insolvency in 2024. Ongoing discussions to dedicate that excise taxes (roughly $40 million per year) and Internal Matching Fund Residual Rum Cover net Government of the Virgin Islands proceeds (about $61 million-plus per year) to GERS as new sources of revenue seem promising. However, the General Fund will have less money to allocate to other needs, implying a need to create new businesses and generate higher-paying jobs to capture more tax revenue.
Third, we are entering an election year, and we can expect a slew of aspirants for high office, many catchy slogans, lots of promises but few detailed, coherent plans and maybe some pappy shows.
The incumbent governor will be running on a record of distributing lots of federal transfers and spending a lot to keep the economy from cratering and to alleviate social pain. Expect to hear, “I paid back taxes, paid delinquent GVI bills to WAPA, handed out millions of COVID stimulus relief, got IrMaria disaster recovery funds flowing, made college education free, created hundreds of government jobs, handed out many government contracts, and ‘saved’ GERS.”
The challengers will say that few substantive improvements have been made, too much money going back to the federal government and that the performance of key public sector institutions — WAPA, Education, Waste Management, Police Department — is still less than satisfactory, and the entire health care system is too fragile for comfort. Few will address how to achieve what they promise in clear and convincing ways, and few will be humble and say there are too many thorny problems to tackle at once, that the focus will be just two or three high-priority things. Let us hope that the electorate breaks from past political history and makes choices based on abilities, platform and experience, not on personalities and familiarity. The territory desperately needs strong and able elected leaders to implement serious reform so it can get on a trajectory toward sustainable growth and resilience.
Fourth, the debate on constitution writing will heat up again. Five times, the Virgin Islands has attempted to draft constitutions but have failed. Constitutions are important. They establish the fundamental principles and precedents for how a people will be governed, the structure of government; the powers and limits of government; how the various governmental units interact; and what individual rights and protections are afforded. The V.I. suffers from structural political problems that contribute to poor governance and a thoughtful, well-designed constitution would help a lot.
The Revised Organic Act of 1954 has a lot of weaknesses that should be corrected. It favors too much the chief executive over the Legislature. Multimember districts for senators need to be revisited, and the Legislature’s size needs to be reduced. Maybe the legislature should move to be part-time basis — two sessions for a set number of days with special sessions that can be called. The V.I. needs a constitution that is consistent with the federal sovereignty over the islands, the supremacy of the provisions of the U.S. Constitution, treaties, and laws of the U.S. The V.I. needs a constitution that provides a republican representative government and a bill of rights. The trap of “defining who is a native and establishing native privilege” should be avoided. The focus should be on creating better governance, a better system of checks and balances, more accountability, more transparency, and enshrining the rule of law. A fundamental principle of the U.S. Constitution is equality before the law (Fifteenth Amendment). Therefore “native preambles” will automatically earn the disapproval of the US Congress and president. The focus must be designing a government that can function better and more efficiently. The Revised Organic Act of 1954 creates a fiefdom of patronage.
Fifth, expect a wetter than normal spring. In 2021 we had drought conditions but no major hurricanes making landfall. From January to April 2022, a moderate La Nina condition persists (cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific), which will mean wetter conditions than normal for the Eastern Caribbean. Hurricane forecasts will not be available until March-April, but La Ninas typically imply weaker vertical shears, which means a more active Atlantic hurricane season. Vertical shears destroy hurricanes. The absence of shears allows other factors to play a more outsized role in Atlantic Ocean hurricane formation.
Sixth, contractionary monetary policy will be pursued in the U.S., meaning that interest rises will rise and the money supply will fall. The contractionary monetary policy is needed to fight inflation. So, we can expect it will cost more to borrow money and service debts. In total, expect the Fed to make three small interest hikes. Hopefully, by the end of the year, inflation will be around 3 percent instead of 6.8 percent at the national level in December 2020. The inflation rate in the V.I. is higher than in the mainland but should be reduced over time because most imports are from the mainland.
Seventh, even with 95% to 98% vaccination rates, social distancing, sailing at less than full capacity, and other measures, the cruise ship industry is still experiencing breakthrough COVID infections on many cruises. Cruising will be limited and restricted in the coming year, meaning that the V.I. will not see anywhere near 1.2 to 1.4 million cruise visitors. It will be sometime before we can discern how the cruise ship industry will reconfigure itself. The V.I. needs to get serious about building up the stay over market. Maybe the authorities should explore purchasing an old cruise ship and turning it into a floating hotel, thereby increasing hotel room availability quickly. Hopefully, a stationary cruise ship hotel will not be a petri dish for infectious and communicable diseases like the sailing cruise ships.
— Mark Wenner, St. Thomas, is an economist and can be reached markwenner79@email.com.