The Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation is special to me. Why? This year marks the 60th anniversary of the organization. Ronald Russell and I have been blessed personally as we have had the opportunity to be an athlete, a coach, a technical official and an executive officer for VITFF over 45 of those years.
Wonderful people, world-class athletes and productive citizens have come through the V.I. National Track and Field Teams and clubs of VITFF. In fact not many know that Eunice Bedminster, Executive Editor of the Virgin Islands Daily News, was a finalist in the 400 meters at CARIFTA, the top junior track and field competition in the world. We plan to announce the second VITFF Hall of Fame Class this year in an effort to recognize them.
Locally, the two hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted track and field. This will be the year that the world calendar approaches normalcy. Spring signals the end of the outdoor season and the cross-country season and the running of the annual Boston Marathon and the opening of outdoor season, and that means CARIFTA. Additionally, the Central America and Caribbean Games, the Pan American Games and the World Athletics World Championships will be held this summer. This makes for a busy year as V.I. National Team members work toward qualifying.
Hopefully the MOU between the Department of Education and VITFF will be signed soon. It will formalize the relationship between them and solidify matters associated such as the track and facilities, coaches certification, standards, interscholastic competition and transition to college among others.
The federation just closed out a World Athletics Disaster Recovery Grant, which made possible the purchase of equipment for both the track and field facilities at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas and the St. Croix Educational Complex High School. Included are complete sets of hurdles. In fact, these are the hurdles that CARIFTA gold 400m and silver 100m hurdler Michelle Smith of the St. Croix Track Club, and daughter of Keith and Mireille Smith, learned on. Two new 40-foot containers to house equipment and support the track and field program at both tracks were purchased. Each has a stunning mural painted on them by artist Claudia Hodge.
This weekend we all are focused on the Bahamas where the 50th CARIFTA Championship is held. The team is small, it’s looking to do its best. All eyes, of course, will be on Michelle Smith as she defends her 400 meters hurdles and 800 meters gold medals won last year in Jamaica.
The V.I. National Track and Field Federation also includes Nicola Peters 100 meters and 200 meters; Akyra Joseph Heptathlon; Sofia Swindell 100 meters hurdles and triple jump; Omari Benett 110m hurdles and Octathlon; Michael Dizon-Baumann 800 meters and 1500 meters; Jaden Stapleton 200 Meters; Raynier Charlery 100 meter and 200 meters.
The Virgin Islands has competed at CARIFTA since 1973 and won 31 medals.
Keith Smith, president of VITFF; Mireille Smith general secretary VITFF; Ileta Potter Cheetahs Track Club and Kean high school oach are the officials. In addition, Russell, the immediate past president of VITFF and member of World Athletics Governance Committee, and Angel Morales, president of the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee (VIOC)are in the Bahamas as ambassadors and supporting the team.
Funding for the 2023 V.I. CARIFTA National Track and Field Team is provided by VIOC and VITFF.
— V.I. Olympian Wallace Williams, St. Croix, is the past general secretary of the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation.