Dear Editor,
If we begin by acknowledging that all existence is about self-organization, accomplished within an infinity of interrelationships, then the necessary common ground is arrived at. With such an understanding, an awareness of the underlying oneness of what were thought to be differences are then seen as merely temporal appearances.
The process of evolution that brought us this far will continue its morphing of all living matter, whether single-celled or the complex species that are representative among the flora and fauna of this planet and very likely, of millions of others throughout the observable universe, and for good measure, beyond that.
Organization can be a very good thing. The alternative, chaos, is a very self-limiting state that seems a contradiction to evolution’s essential tenets. The randomness and disassembling actions that define chaos suggest that a failure of acceptable organizing principles may be the trigger that initiates it.
When we look at the historical record of the human species, the chaos that is identifiable as wars, revolutions, plagues, and the ongoing environmental catastrophe we term climate change, there appears to be a discernible bias in which those who have a vested interest in how the society was organized, and who through that carefully crafted narrative, are committed to preserving and profiting from the pecking order that all societies establish. The pattern is really not much different from other species that congregate in large numbers and differentiate the functions of their members. Think of ants, termites and bees, but in all likelihood, there are probably thousands of less-studied examples that would serve equally well. What has served those other species well, and which will continue as their modus operandi is that their system of organization revolves around a well-defined common good. We humans, having realized the giddy, and clearly corruptible, consciousness of individuality, seem to have displaced the earlier, more wholistic, concept of the common good, as our raison d’etre. There is now, prominently in place of the common good, the experience of the self and all the pleasures and fears that attach themselves to such a mindset. In the realm of our unfathomably complicated existence, humanity as a species is beginning to experience the harbingers of events that will deliver us into the next state of chaos. Fretting or resignation are not options that will help avert the worst of what is to come; using our evolved brains might.
Societies are at a stage of development where fundamental laws (constitutions) define the organization of their government, and acknowledge the interrelationships both between individuals and with the state structure articulated therein. It would be fair to say that such documents are judged on how well both rights and responsibilities are established and consequently preserved.
Clearly evident throughout history is the need to separate the various branches of government, and to provide for some overriding mechanism that can be activated, should the balance of power shift dramatically from the citizenry to the state. Perhaps Jean Jacques Rousseau defined it best as the “Social Contract.” Such a document which viewed as a consequence of changes to the social, political, and religious ordering, the dramatic technological changes, and consequent additions to language that all these necessitate, is a compact which requires revisions to reflect the on-going progress that defines the passage of time.
Here in the Virgin Islands, we have arrived at a time when we will once more (our sixth attempt) undertake the effort to draft a document, acceptable to both the federal government and the citizenry of this territory. The current United States Constitution, the second such document, is considered with few dissenting opinions, a far superior one to the original Articles of Confederation. The task here will be to craft a document that better organizes our local government, does not conflict with the federal Constitution, and that preserves those mechanisms of “good government” that will assure us all of equal rights, equal treatment under the laws and equal opportunity to better our lives, as reflected in the education and economic endeavors that include both private and governmental institutions.
In the drafting of such a document, it will be necessary to revisit what prior experience has taught us. Efforts to establish different classes of citizenry will not bring success. Maintaining a structure of government where a governor serves as a de facto monarch will not bring success. Ignoring the citizenry’s stated preference and request for municipal government will not bring success. Not factoring in the rights of all species to exist, and not mandating the needed economic development plan that recognizes this right, will not bring success. Not providing for clear consequences when transparency in government is arbitrarily circumvented, will not bring success. Not establishing a line-item budget for elections to facilitate candidates who eschew private funding to escape the cycle of obligations that follow those elections, will not bring success. The list is longer and each of us should be encouraged to add to it.
I have a few suggestions, in no manner to be deemed complete, on how we might begin to remedy the ills which now affect the functioning of our local government. First, when the time arrives, the candidates for delegate to the Constitutional Convention need to have in hand a list of changes to our Revised Organic Act, and present these to the public in debates organized to educate the public, and to explain the benefits of the changes proposed. By way of example, would an elected attorney general better represent the citizens of the territory, as an alternative to an appointed one who serves at the pleasure of the governor? Should the structure of our government include a municipal branch, composed of an elected mayor or first selectman (male or female) and a board of aldermen (including women)? Should zoning codes and regulations be formulated locally to better reflect the vision of the future that each community sees for itself? Likewise, should planning and zoning officials be locally elected or appointed by the mayor or selectmen? Should property taxes be the sole financial support of each municipality? Should the hiring of local governmental positions be subject to a civil service examination that determines the abilities and qualifications of applicants?
In reviewing options that might well be considered, I offer the following: Are we ready to consider “participatory democracy” in the form of an annual town meeting, whereby the citizenry of each community — given a well-defined advance notice of issues — vote on those matters which are deemed neglected, or in the interest of the common good? As a form of democracy recognized by the state constitution of Vermont where it has been practiced for more than 300 years; as a democratic tradition that has defined community participation in local government in the cantons of Switzerland for more than 800 years, our relatively small populous could likewise be an ideal forum for adopting such a measure.
A parting thought: “Town meeting is the wisest invention ever devised by the wit of man for the perfect exercise of self-government.” Thomas Jefferson, Letter to Joseph C. Cabell, 1816
— Hugo A. Roller, St. John