Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s speech Monday was many things — confident, proud, and optimistic. Yet simultaneously confusing, disappointing and worrisome.
What it was not was a State of the Territory address.
It was a campaign kickoff speech.
It adhered to the classic sequence for first-term governors seeking re-election. In their first speech, delivered just days after a new governor takes office, the focus typically is on the mess the previous administration left behind. In the second and third, the theme is excuses. In the fourth, it is all about taking credit for what they claim to be their accomplishments.
Monday’s speech checked off most, if not all, of the boxes in any political campaign manual about how to reinforce loyalty, win new voters and de-fang opponents. For example, the governor used the occasion to announce that he has or soon will:
• Pay government workers their decades-overdue retroactive raises.
• Pay taxpayers their long-awaited final refunds.
• Provide low-cost loans to new home buyers.
• Help homeowners convert to solar energy.
On top of all that, the speech cited numerous construction projects under way or coming up: Roads, schools, hospitals, parking garages, race tracks, a stadium. The list was long and exciting, but despite the governor’s enthusiasm, it was unconvincing because it did not entirely answer the question:
How will all this be paid for?
Clearly having anticipated that question, the speech was like a landslide of dollar figures. Thousands for this. Millions for that. Billions for just about everything else. But the problem, adroitly glossed over, is that the money is federal, not local, and it is not a sustainable funding source. It is one-time-only relief sent from Washington to mitigate the impacts of the 2017 hurricanes and the COVID pandemic.
What will happen when the federal well runs dry?
The speech did not answer that, and further acknowledged that massive and crippling challenges remain unsolved and untackled.
• Shrinking population.
• Lack of a diversified economy.
• Unskilled and poorly educated work force.
• Tax injustice.
The speech did address, unconvincingly, the “Big Three” problems that have daunted this and prior governors: WAPA, GERS, and CRIME.
On WAPA, the governor cited debt refinancing, solar conversion plans and a fresh leadership. Those are positives, but the benefits will not be fully felt for a while. Meanwhile, residents and businesses all are staggering under the weight of the highest electricity rates in the world and frequent, unpredictable outages.
WAPA customers’ future may be brighter, but the present remains dark and uncertain. So the question, which the speech deftly avoided, is this: After three years in office why did it take so long to start addressing this problem?
On GERS, the governor touted a newly hatched re-financing plan that he said would stave off the impending insolvency and would create future pension security for V.I. government employees.
The best part of the plan, of course, is that it even exists: It shows that the Bryan Administration has not turned its back on GERS or hidden from the frightening prospect of failure. Thus, the governor deserved the loud applause he received for this part of the speech.
On CRIME, he described a busy patchwork-quilt array of law-enforcement efforts at improvements in police recruitment, training, and equipment that are newly in place or in process. However, the speech did not meaningfully emphasize the pervasive, corrosive effect of rampant gun violence throughout the territory.
The speech’s omissions and understatements were evidence that the Bryan Administration’s attention mainly has been on managing COVID and less on quelling crime. In a speech heavily laded with statistics, the comparison numbers left unspoken were these: In the same COVID time period, 2020 to today, the Virgin Islands has had 99 COVID deaths and 95 homicides.
The pandemic crisis has brought hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid, but the crime crisis has not, and that difference is reflected in the difference in government efforts. Money talks louder than bullets.
This fourth State of the Territory speech was unlike the speeches the governor made on the campaign trail in 2018. Those were based on his brilliantly conceived “Change Course Now” campaign platform, laid out in a 13-page detail-laden booklet. That compilation of promises was based on a clarity of perception into the territory’s problems and possibilities. Unlike any other V.I. campaign in memory, it was a plan of action, not a plate of warmed-over platitudes. The detailed platform can be found on the The Daily News website, free to all to read as well as download at www.dailynews.vi/opinion.
The problem, however, for Governor Bryan and for any winning candidate who makes specific, concrete promises — in writing, no less! — is that the people have received a measuring stick by which to judge his performance.
Among the “Change Course Now” promises unfulfilled and inadequately addressed in this State of the Territory speech were:
• WAPA
• GERS
• Revamping the tax structure, including the gross receipts tax.
• Merging WICO and the Port Authority.
• Slashing government spending and waste.
• Diversifying the economy.
After the speech, various listeners reported that they were disappointed and surprised.
The disappointment was traceable back to those very same promises, still unfulfilled.
The surprise was in the difference between the territory that the speech described versus the reality that Virgin Islanders are living in.
“We are thriving,” the governor proclaimed exultantly at the beginning of the speech.
“We are?” many Virgin Islanders wondered.
The Shangri-La that the speech described is a place awash in money and progress — a strange place bearing little resemblance to what V.I. residents and businesses see and experience every day.
In the real world here, the struggle is real and the speeches are something else.
Bryan’s latest State of Territory speech revealed his intentions by offering a kaleidoscope of bright colors, pleasing to the eyes and easy on the ears, but ultimately unconvincing as a sustaining vision.
In the coming months, voters will be telling the governor what they want — but it may not be what he wants to hear. Even though the territory liked the promises he made before — now everybody expects results.
If this State of the Territory address was what it sounded like — the governor’s re-election campaign kickoff speech — the public’s reaction should serve as a warning.