On Christmas morning, with glee in their eyes, WAPA will find under the Christmas tree a bright shiny present containing the latest installment of the $60 million dollar bailout from Albert “Santa” Bryan. And underneath that same Christmas tree, the people of the Virgin Islands will find a tarnished old box with a big lump of coal.
What happened? WAPA could certainly use several lumps of coal to help keep their generators running. The people of the Virgin Islands could surely use $60 million dollars to fix our schools and hospitals. Did Santa Bryan get the Christmas lists mixed up?
How could very, very bad WAPA get the $60 million present, while the very, very good people of the Virgin Islands get the lump of coal?
Well, when we look closer it seems that Santa Bryan and his team of devoted workers in the Office of Management and Budget have made their list and checked it twice. They apparently know quite well who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.
Looking at Albert “Santa” Bryan’s list, we see that the Virgin Islands Port Authority received $13 million dollars, presumably as thanks for those excellent parking facilities in St John (soon come) and for the modern parking at St. Thomas airport (working on it), and for purchasing those new jetways to replace the old dangerous stairs for airplane boarding (someday, maybe, possibly).
And WICO, which is competing with VIPA to see who can dredge the deepest and bring in the biggest, baddest cruise ships, they get a lovely $4 million present from Santa.
We see that the Waste Management Authority received $17 million from Santa Bryan, presumably for keeping our trash bin sites clean, keeping our roadsides cleared of litter, and maintaining our sewage treatment plants so they never emit foul odors. Or at least for occasionally talking about all those things.
And how about the Public Finance Authority – you know, the ones who issued a billion dollars in bonds in order to prop up GERS for a few years – they received a lovely $250,000 present from Santa Bryan, presumably as a “thank you” for putting our children into ever deeper debt.
And our Department of Public Works is the happy recipient of $13 million in presents from Santa for contracts to skim coat some of our public roads, so we have occasional smooth patches of roadway, with at least some lines painted and poles for lights which may some day illuminate our night driving.
But Santa Bryan seems to have forgotten about our public libraries. They received a big smile and a Ho! Ho! Ho! from Santa Bryan. The only cancer treatment center in the Virgin Islands gets a lump of coal and best wishes for the year ahead. Teachers and schools and youth enrichment programs, maybe next year.
Over the past year Albert “Santa” Bryan has handed out $196 million in Christmas presents, almost half of the ARPA pandemic relief money given to the territory in late 2021. And what do the people of the Virgin Islands have to show for this? Pre-election $500 checks to seniors and premium pay to essential workers – thank you very much.
So, in 2022, it paid to be naughty. The more often the lights went out, the bigger the present from Albert “Santa” Bryan. The more superficial the road repairs, the more money under the tree. But if you were good, very, very good, if you said “Pretty please Santa Bryan, we need our public library. Pretty please Santa, we need health care services” then you fall to the bottom of the list. Santa Bryan’s tireless workers at OMB surely do know who has been naughty and who has been nice.
It’s a Virgin Islands Christmas story.
— David Silverman, St John