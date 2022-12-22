Silverman

David Silverman, St. John

On Christmas morning, with glee in their eyes, WAPA will find under the Christmas tree a bright shiny present containing the latest installment of the $60 million dollar bailout from Albert “Santa” Bryan. And underneath that same Christmas tree, the people of the Virgin Islands will find a tarnished old box with a big lump of coal.

What happened? WAPA could certainly use several lumps of coal to help keep their generators running. The people of the Virgin Islands could surely use $60 million dollars to fix our schools and hospitals. Did Santa Bryan get the Christmas lists mixed up?