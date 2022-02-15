Dear Editor,
This letter is in response to your editorial, “A tale of two territories” on Jan. 31.
Thank you for expressing exactly what I was thinking. The State of the Territory address by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. described a Virgin Islands that I am not living in.
I see a dangerous level of guns, domestic violence and drug-running going unpunished. The islands are filthy — how is it acceptable to have open dumpsites across every island — with trash strewn down the road. Homes and vehicles left abandoned, and now inhabited by drug users, and building codes and basic laws on our books are not enforced.
What kind of society tolerates:
• Daylight murder of innocent shoppers, of people in their home
• Domestic violence
• Homelessness
• Child neglect, abuse and rape
• Animal neglect and abuse
Decent people are hiding because we are afraid of taking public action.
The lies and deception by personnel at WAPA, Government House, GERS, the hospital administrators, and the Education Department heads are absolutely unbelievable.
How corrupt has this small group of people become?
I support your opinions, I buy your newspaper and I am ever so happy you are speaking out.
Again, Thank you.
— Sue Lisky, St. Thomas