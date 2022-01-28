Sometimes affirmation must come from an outside source for residents to see their government and community leaders for what they are. Very often in the Virgin Islands such change is prompted by the arrival of new businesses, and the manner in how they get here.
This week’s sale of Limetree Bay refinery to West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) and partner Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation (PHRT), is such an affirmation. Recall the way the Limetree Bay deal was foisted on the V.I. Legislature by the previous administration. Alas, no sooner had the ink dried on the contract, the company was forced to shut down and eventually declare bankruptcy.
It was just a year ago the Limetree Bay refinery reopened under the ownership of private equity firms EIG and ArcLight Capital after investors (according to Bloomberg) poured $4.1 billion into reviving it.
Closure of the Limetree Bay sale following an auction last month was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but was extended by a day — until Monday, Jan. 24 — to allow time for $62 million in wire transfers. The company had prevailed by offering a much higher bid than backup bidder, St. Croix Energy, which proffered $29 million, and was initially declared the winner of a first auction in November. SCE subsequently increased its bid to $57 million, when Limetree’s request to reopen the auction last month was granted by a bankruptcy court judge.
The losing bidder is a local group that steadfastly refused to even disclose who was behind their bids. In contrast, pertinent information on the Jamaica-based WIPL and partner PHRT of Canada is easily accessible on the worldwide web.
A check of West Indies Petroleum’s website, for example, shows it was started in 2012, the same year that then-HOVENSA Refinery exited St. Croix. It also lists company principals and revenue for the company, while St. Croix Energy’s presumed heavy hitters used a local lawyer as their public face.
Further, WIPL made clear its intention, which is to restart and operate the refinery.
On the surface, it all appears above board, which is how business dealings with our government should be. Still, we understand that while there were no backdoor deals hammered out with local politicians, some reportedly tried to help St. Croix Energy gain the upper hand by levying fees at the 11th hour, reportedly in hopes WIPL would be unable to meet the deadline, given financial laws in Jamaica. If this truly was the case, it did not work, and now there’s a new company with the potential to bring an economic boon to St. Croix, and the territory as a whole.
We expect to learn even more and hear from company executives in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we take note that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
During the bankruptcy filing, the EPA filed its own objection to the Limetree Bay sale to ensure any buyer understands that “it is responsible to prevent and may have liability for ... an explosion or release, notwithstanding that the explosion or release may have derived in whole or part from a defective condition caused prior to purchase.”
That, of course, is terrific news for residents, who want to live and work on St. Croix, but are fearful of the very scenario painted by the EPA.
In July, the U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint against previous owner Limetree on behalf of the EPA, claiming the refinery’s operations repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez told The Daily News now that Limetree Bay refinery has been sold to WIPL and its partner Port Hamilton Refining, the “EPA will be engaging in detail with the company regarding environmental compliance, regulatory and permitting issues prior to the start-up of any operations at the refinery.”
The EPA, he added, “is committed to ensuring that the operations of the refinery comply with the law and do not pose any public health or environmental threats to the nearby communities.”
West Indies Petroleum and its partner appear to have started in good faith as corporate citizens by being upfront, when St. Croix Energy chose secrecy. It’s our hope that WIPL will continue to be transparent.
For now, welcome to St. Croix!